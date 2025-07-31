DC council overcomes “skepticism,” set to vote to approve Commanders’ $6.6B+ stadium subsidy

The D.C. city council held its second day of Washington Commanders stadium hearings yesterday, questioning Mayor Muriel Bowser and team officials, but all you really need to know is in this paragraph from the enshittified Washington Post:

By the hearing’s end, it was clear that a majority of the council members had made peace with the idea of supporting a publicly funded stadium development despite initial skepticism over the price tag. A council budget office study found that while a different type of mixed-use development may generate more revenue in the long run, a development anchored by a new pro football stadium would unleash economic benefits six years sooner — a timeline that multiple lawmakers said they found persuasive.

That council budget office study is here, and this is the chart showing what apparently turned the heads of some councilmembers:

If you think the blue line looks more enticing than the yellow line, congratulations, you’re qualified to be on the D.C. council!

But the budget office didn’t only look at tax revenues from the project — which, importantly, were just generated by plugging the amount of spending at a stadium district into the REMI projection algorithm, with no accounting for whether it would cannibalize any spending or development from elsewhere in the district. It also looked at public costs (under separate cover), and as Greater Greater Washington reported, hoo baby would there be a lot of those:

That’s cumulative cost, not present value — in other words, it counts costs 30 years down the road the same as costs today. But it also leaves out one mammoth subsidy: The 26 years of rent-free land, followed by 64 more years of reduced rent, that Commanders owner Josh Harris would get for his surrounding development, which economist Geoff Propheter has previously calculated as costing the city somewhere between $6 billion and $25 billion.

But, you know, that blue line looks good enough to dispense with most councilmembers’ skepticism, sure, let’s run with that. With today’s council vote looking largely in the bag, councilmembers unhappy with the deal appear to be trying to win some concessions around the edges, which is tough to do when your vote isn’t needed for passage, but they’ve giving it their best shot:

Zachary Parker wants more local union jobs at a hotel adjacent to the stadium.

Robert White wants guarantees that affordable housing will be built in the first 10 years as promised, and is seeking a housing preservation fund to keep residents from being priced out of the nearby Kingman Park neighborhood.

Charles Allen wants to cut down on the number of parking garages built for the stadium, saying he’s worried it would lead to more traffic.

Concerns like these are all fine enough, but focusing on them when there’s a $6-billion-plus taxpayer giveaway on the table is a little like cleaning the bank windows while your vault is being robbed. D.C. residents have said they overwhelmingly want a better deal; we’ll find out today if the council agrees, or if it thinks trimming a few hundred million dollars off the billions in subsidies to a sports billionaire is good enough for government work.