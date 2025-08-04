DC council okays record-shattering $6.6B+ stadium subsidy for Commanders in exchange for local hiring promise

The D.C. city council voted on Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Washington Commanders stadium plan on Friday, and it went as expected, approving the revised agreement 9-3. Needing five votes to block a two-thirds majority, opponents were only able to muster three: Matthew Frumin, Brianne Nadeau, and Robert White. Councilmembers Charles Allen, Zachary Parker, and Janeese Lewis George all signed on to the deal once the Commanders agreed with local unions to guarantee using union labor and 51% local hiring on the mixed-use component of the project. Frumin, who had been a potential yes vote, switched to no after team officials refused to agree to financial penalties if housing on the site isn’t built on time.

Commanders owner Josh Harris is now set to get $1.058 billion in city cash plus at least $5.6 billion in free rent and tax breaks, which will be the biggest public sports subsidy in U.S. history by a mile. (The previous record depends on how you calculate the value of tax breaks, but all the contenders are well under $2 billion.) There’s still another council vote to be held in September, but D.C. has apparently told Harris to go ahead with stadium work regardless, apparently on the assumption that D.C. won’t be hit by any hurricanes in the interim.

For a team owner who had no other tangible offers in place from other local governments, and a site that was a potential gold mine for the district but which will now be in Harris’s control on a 90-year sweetheart lease, $6.6 billion is a pretty incredible get. Maybe savvy enough negotiators don’t need leverage? Or maybe it’s as simple as what one councilmember, hiding behind a veil of anonymity, told ESPN: “The alternative is we’re still talking about this in 10 years.” Got some bad news for you, buddy: You may yet be talking about this again in 10 years.