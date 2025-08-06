County sets November ballot on first $150m of Spurs arena subsidies, way more to follow

Residents of Bexar County, Texas, will go to the polls in November to vote on raising taxes on hotels and car rentals to help fund a new San Antonio Spurs arena, after county commissioners voted 4-1 to put it on the ballot.

Because we can’t have nonconfusing things, the ballot measure will come in two parts:

The first asks if voters are willing to spend $191.8 million for upgrades and expansions to county facilities on the East Side, including the Frost Bank Center, the Freeman Coliseum and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Grounds. The second question will ask whether to use the remaining funds — up to $311 million — to help fund a new downtown arena for the Spurs.

So if one wins and not the other, will the taxes only be raised partway? Will they still both go up, but the money will only be spent on one of the two uses? San Antonio Express-News? KENS-TV? Anyone?

The tax hike would only raise $311 million for the Spurs over 30 years, so it would only cover about $150 million of up-front arena costs. But not to worry — team owner Peter Holt is also looking for about $500 million in city money from existing hotel and business taxes, and hasn’t ruled out additional asks toward the arena or the larger Project Marvel, which would include a convention center expansion and new hotel and Alamodome upgrades and other stuff, and is expected to cost more than $3 billion in total, of which Holt would commit to putting in about $1 billion. None of those additional subsidies are expected to require public votes.

And how does Holt, who unlike most of his fellow NBA owners is not a billionaire but a mere hundredmilllionaire, justify asking for all this public money for his private sports venture?

“For context, of the 30 NBA teams, the 14 smallest-market teams all have publicly funded arenas. The average is 70% public funds. … The most recent, Oklahoma City, is 95% funded by public funds,” Holt said.

Ah, “all the other kids are doing it.” A classic!

Holt was notably quiet about the Convention, Sports & Leisure consulting report that projected the development could be worth $18.7 billion to the city, possibly because word was starting to get out that the report was, well, let’s call it crap:

The forecast is “jaw-droppingly vacuous” and doesn’t include market, cost or risk analyses, said Susan Strawn, a member of “No! Project Marvel” and former District 1 City Council candidate. CSL provided no explanation of the data underlying its assumptions and no study of alternative uses for the public funding that’s expected to flow into the district, she said during a press conference Monday outside the Alamodome.

And FoS convention center correspondent (and University of Texas at San Antonio professor) Heywood Sanders adds:

In 2003, CSL forecast that an expansion of Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center would boost hotel room night generation from an annual average of 503,000 to 786,000. In 2024, the expanded facility generated 411,315 hotel room nights. It’s never even come close to that 503,000 number again. Other projections by the consulting firm have also missed the mark.

There’s still a long way to go before all the boxes are checked for this project, and San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has been strongly critical of it, saying Holt should be asked to kick in a share of team revenues. Still, that won’t stop Holt from trying to lock in his first tranche of subsidies in November, before asking for his next few hundred million. Keep that up long enough, and pretty soon you’re talking real money!