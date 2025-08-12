Illinois governor opposes “propping up” Bears’ profits with tax breaks

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has weighed in on Chicago Bears execs’ demand for property tax breaks, and his response was yeah nope:

“I’d like the Bears to stay in the City of Chicago, if they could,” Pritzker said. “They’re a private business. They can choose to do what they like with their business. I do not think that the taxpayers of the State of Illinois should be propping up what now is an $8.5 billion-valued business. They seem to be doing OK for themselves.”

It’s not entirely clear if Pritzker is entirely opposed to the entire “megadevelopment” tax break bill or only to applying it to a Bears stadium; he said “we’re still evaluating the legislation” and “it’s something we’re considering.” If the legislature were to pass the bill but the state denied tax breaks to the Bears, team officials could always wait until Pritzker goes off to be president or something and then try their luck with a subsequent governor.

That still seems like a longshot: Though one supporter of the megadevelopment tax breaks, suburban Chicago-area Democratic Rep. Mary Beth Canty, said a bill was “super close and just ran out of time” in the spring, nothing was actually introduced that got close to a vote, and any passage this fall would require a three-fifths majority. It’s not an impossible route to stadium subsidies, though, so if the Bears owners can be patient, it might be their best bet to get taxpayer funding for a stadium project.

And taxpayer funding is clearly at the top of their mind, as described in the Axios article “Why the Bears’ dream stadium may be doomed without a tax break,” which has a funny way of defining “why”:

If it doesn’t happen, the Bears will have to decide if they want to move forward with a heavier tax burden or go back to the drawing board to find another location, possibly outside of Cook County.

Well, yeah, those are indeed the options. But Bears execs have been trying to find either tax money for a Chicago-area stadium or an option further afield for more than four years now and haven’t gotten anywhere beyond a lot of alarming renderings of giant bears. Clearly team president Kevin Warren and his bosses really don’t want to build a new stadium unless it comes with sacks of public cash; whether they couldn’t make it work without taxpayer help and would have to settle for staying put at Soldier Field, only they and their investment bankers know for sure.