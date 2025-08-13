Is John Fisher actually building a Las Vegas A’s stadium or what?

Ever since the state of Nevada approved $600 million in public money two years ago toward a new A’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, the project has existed in a state of quantum superposition: It is simultaneously both happening and not happening, depending on your perspective. On Friday, the stadium took another step forward, as workers poured the first concrete — prompting both headlines about construction hitting a “milestone” and also paragraphs like these from Sports Illustrated:

Oh yes, the funds. Fisher revealed two weeks ago that the stadium price tag is now “up in the $2 billion range,” which is a whole hell of a lot more than the $600 million he has in hand (some of which are future tax breaks, so he doesn’t even have those in hand). Fisher has another $100 million in a prepaid concessions contract with Aramark and a $300 million loan deal with Goldman Sachs, but those are both just borrowing against the future; he’s also been trying to sell minority shares of the team at inflated prices, without much luck reported as of yet. He keeps insisting he can turn to his family for money if needed, and he also has the San Jose Earthquakes that he could sell all or part of, but so far an actual financing plan remains aspirational.

Which is fine for Fisher for now, as he doesn’t need a full financing plan to move dirt around and pour some concrete. Clark County is now considering the team’s permit applications for the next stages of construction; the first steel work and beginning of the building’s foundation isn’t set to be started on until 2026, so Fisher doesn’t have to start spending the bulk of that $2 billion for a while yet.

But would he even be starting on it if he didn’t have the money to finish it? You might think not, but consider the sad story of the Nou Mestalla, the future stadium of Valencia C.F. that started pouring concrete in 2007 and then, well, let’s let Wikipedia explain what happened:

Construction on the stadium was suspended in February 2009, due to the club struggling financially.Valencia CF announced in December 2011 that it had negotiated a deal with Bankia to complete the stadium and transfer the old Mestalla property to the bank, and that it expected to complete the stadium in approximately two years, but this deal later collapsed. An updated redesign, by Fenwick Iribarren Architects, was put forward in November 2013. The capacity was to be reduced to 61,500, the underground car park reduced in size, and the original roof and elaborate façade to be scaled back, but no date was given for when construction would restart. Valencia CF began negotiations with Ayuntamiento of Valencia in October 2017 to renew and restart the project. Further design modifications were proposed, reducing to a capacity of 54,000 seats.

Eighteen years in, the Nou Mestalla currently looks like this. Construction work began again earlier this year, and Valencia now says it plans to move in for the 2027-28 season, but you know how quantum superpositions can be.

Could Fisher’s Armadillo still be sitting half-finished in the year 2043? We simply don’t know — and Fisher himself may not either. Big construction projects are by their nature leaps of faith, and the best way to build faith is to get other people to show faith, so the A’s owner badly needs some momentum on the fundraising end to convince investors that he’s actually ready to go through with this. The higher the price tag goes, the higher eyebrows will be raised: Spending around a billion dollars to build MLB’s smallest stadium in its smallest market and hoping you’ll earn it back seemed dubious from the start, and it’s only more so now that it’ll be more like a billion and a half and Vegas tourism is down amid tariff woes and international tourists being afraid of getting imprisoned.

With so many bad vibes about, it makes sense that Fisher would be hyping the pouring of some concrete, even if he hasn’t bought the next batch yet. And he might still! Or might not! There’s a very good chance it won’t be until 2026 before anyone opens the box to see if the cat is dead.