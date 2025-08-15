Friday roundup: Reading the fine print on stadium and arena deals is a lost art

A note to all of you Field of Schemes supporters who signed up to receive the daily posts in email — I’ve been made aware of a glitch that may have been keeping some new members from getting the emails. This should now be fixed, but if you think you should be receiving emails but still aren’t, please contact me; if you think you shouldn’t be receiving emails but are, then really contact me. (And if you’re not receiving emails because you haven’t become a monthly patron but would like to, just sign up!)
And with that business out of the way, let’s move on to the real excitement: the week’s leftover stadium and arena news!
- Detroit City F.C. CEO/professional lobbyist Sean Mann has promised that the USL Championship team’s proposed stadium will pay full property taxes (yay!), but the surrounding development will not (significantly less yay, and maybe could have mentioned that in the headline, Axios Detroit?). The project would also seek “city and state support for infrastructure and programmatic build out,” whatever that means, maybe we should hold the yays until there are more details about financing.
- Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has an agreement to buy 11 acres of land at LeBreton Flats, meaning a new arena now just awaits someone who wants to pay for it, something that’s been true for 11 years now.
- San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she still wants an independent economic analysis of the Spurs arena plan even if the city council and the Express-News editorial board don’t, and called the team’s CSL-written report “like fingerprint painting.” (We know what you meant.) Jones also said the report that CSL did for Philadelphia on a potential new 76ers arena was much more robust, yeah, can’t go with you on that one.
- We-Don’t-Need-No-Stinkin’-City-Name A’s owner John Fisher took in a game this week at the team’s West Sacramento temporary home and got vigorously booed and cursed at. Maybe the A’s could start announcing “Boo John Fisher Nights” in advance and see if that would convince locals to actually buy tickets.
- D.C. journalist Pete Tucker was interviewed by Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting about media coverage of the Washington Commanders deal and called it “woeful,” with the Washington Post in particular describing the public cost as “more than $1 billion” when it’s more likely more than $6.6 billion. Also not doing so hot with its reporting, said Tucker: City Paper, whose owner Mark Ein just happens to be a minority owner of the Commanders.
- The Cincinnati Reds have a holographic wall, don’t tell the Bengals, they’ll want one too!
2 comments on “Friday roundup: Reading the fine print on stadium and arena deals is a lost art”
#LOLFisher
From one of the linked articles…
“the A’s are averaging 9600 fans per game in 2025”.
Well, they might be averaging that many tickets sold when you include season ticket holders, but anyone looking at the stands during a game at their minor league stadium can tell that the numbers of butts in seats would start with a ‘6’ some days, and maybe even a ‘5’ on others.
Who cares if the tickets are sold, right? Well, the owner should. Because people who bought tickets and neither use them nor give them away (to people they want to stop being friends with…) are not buying merch or spending at the concession stand.
Or hurling obscenties at the clueless owner as he runs away from his customers.
Anyone think MLB is happy with this overall “look”?
Detroit City for years was held up as an example of a fan-owned soccer club doing things “the right way,” and there was some truth to that idea (e.g. driving local fan support/engagement). But give these operations enough time, and they almost always end up with the exact same inner motivations as leagues and franchises operating under the model they publicly decry.