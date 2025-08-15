Friday roundup: Reading the fine print on stadium and arena deals is a lost art

access_time personNeil deMause

A note to all of you Field of Schemes supporters who signed up to receive the daily posts in email — I’ve been made aware of a glitch that may have been keeping some new members from getting the emails. This should now be fixed, but if you think you should be receiving emails but still aren’t, please contact me; if you think you shouldn’t be receiving emails but are, then really contact me. (And if you’re not receiving emails because you haven’t become a monthly patron but would like to, just sign up!)

And with that business out of the way, let’s move on to the real excitement: the week’s leftover stadium and arena news!

2 comments on “Friday roundup: Reading the fine print on stadium and arena deals is a lost art

  1. #LOLFisher

    From one of the linked articles…

    “the A’s are averaging 9600 fans per game in 2025”.

    Well, they might be averaging that many tickets sold when you include season ticket holders, but anyone looking at the stands during a game at their minor league stadium can tell that the numbers of butts in seats would start with a ‘6’ some days, and maybe even a ‘5’ on others.

    Who cares if the tickets are sold, right? Well, the owner should. Because people who bought tickets and neither use them nor give them away (to people they want to stop being friends with…) are not buying merch or spending at the concession stand.

    Or hurling obscenties at the clueless owner as he runs away from his customers.

    Anyone think MLB is happy with this overall “look”?

  2. Detroit City for years was held up as an example of a fan-owned soccer club doing things “the right way,” and there was some truth to that idea (e.g. driving local fan support/engagement). But give these operations enough time, and they almost always end up with the exact same inner motivations as leagues and franchises operating under the model they publicly decry.

