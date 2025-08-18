San Jose offers Sharks $357m to renovate arena, after which they’ll tear it down and build a new one

The city of San Jose and Sharks owner Hasso Plattner have agreed to a new lease in which the city would spend $325 million on an upgrade of the team’s arena, in exchange for which the Sharks would keep playing there until 2051.

I know what you all want to know: Is this, you know, bad? The current Sharks lease expired this year, though the team has a series of one-year options for extending it. If we treat this as a 26-year lease extension, though, that’s $12.5 million in taxpayer money per additional year of the Sharks sticking around, which is a bargain compared to some other much pricier deals. But the devil is always in the details with sports leases, so let’s dig into the city memo and see what it spells out:

The commitment by the Sharks to stay in San Jose through 2051 isn’t actually quite that: The new lease establishes penalties for leaving early, but these will only equal the city’s outstanding debt on the renovations — meaning an equally accurate reading is “New Sharks lease will allow team to move in the 2040s by paying small buyout.”

On top of the $325 million for renovations, he city will put in another $32 million for future “ongoing capital repairs.” (Plattner will match the $32 million, but will only put in $100 million toward the initial renovations.)

The renovations are needed, according to the memo, to bring the 32-year-old arena into compliance with “NHL standards.” (One example given: The visiting clubhouse is on the opposite side of the ice from the visiting bench, so the coaching staff has to walk across the ice to get to it.) But it doesn’t appear that an upgraded arena will come with upgraded rent payments — in fact, under the old lease the team owners were expected to pay $4 million a year into a capital reserve fund (they don’t appear to have been paying anything to the actual city treasury), whereas now that figure will fall initially to $500,000 a year before rising eventually to $2 million a year.

As the city and team have agreed that even a renovated arena will no longer be usable after 2051 (because reasons), there will be a new deadline of September 1, 2027, by which time the city and team will conclude “identifying a Future Arena Location and executing an Arena District Agreement” for the next arena to replace the just-upgraded one.

The memo is largely a PR document — it includes a section on how “reinvesting in the SAP Center is about more than bricks and mortar — it’s about honoring a civic legacy, supporting the next generation of athletes and artists, and reaffirming our place as a destination for world-class entertainment” — so we’ll need to see the actual lease language before attempting to assess how much this will cost San Jose residents in total. But “$357 million plus we reduce your rent plus the year after next we start planning for a whole new arenat” is already heading in a pretty spendy direction.

It’s definitely a proposal ripe for further analysis, so it’s a good thing the San Jose City Council isn’t planning to vote on the deal until — uhhhh, next Tuesday? Six business days, to decide on committing San Jose to rebuilding one arena and committing to build a whole new one, sure, that seems like plenty.