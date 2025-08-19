Browns stadium denied construction permit because Cleveland officials say it could interfere with air traffic

The Cleveland Browns owners’ plan for a stadium in Brook Park already survived a battle between the legislature and governor over how $600 million in state money would be raised, and is still facing additional challenges including a potential class action suit over using unclaimed property funds, another city suit over the team violating its lease by negotiating a move, plus the fact that the plan relies on another $600 million in city and county money that hasn’t yet been identified. But on Friday, the Ohio Department of Transportation added a new, unexpected wrinkle when it denied the team’s request for a construction permit, because the stadium would be so tall that planes could crash into it:

“Although the structure was given clearance from the FAA, ODOT deferred to the Cleveland Airport System’s determination that the structure would impact the airspace of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport,” ODOT explained in a statement released on Friday evening. “The deferral to local airport authorities is standard for all development proposals considered by ODOT that are over height but received clearance from the FAA.”

The Browns stadium being subject to a potential veto from the Cleveland Airport System, which is run by the city of Cleveland, whose officials very much do not want the Browns to move to Brook Park, would be quite the turn of events. Cleveland port control director Bryant Francis has apparently been raising objections with both ODOT and the FAA since March, and an ODOT spokesperson said yesterday that “If an airport has any objections to a permit due to safety concerns, it has generally been ODOT’s practice to deny the permit based on the airport’s concerns,” and then get the two sides to sit down and work out a compromise.

How serious is the crashy-planes thing, and is this just Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb using every lever he can to stall the project? Browns execs certainly implied that it’s just a pretext, noting that the FAA had approved the stadium plans even though the building would exceed federal height standards, because it wouldn’t significantly interfere with flight paths. The last time something like this went to court, after Phoenix sued neighboring Tempe for a planned Arizona Coyotes arena development near its airport that it said would be too tall, the whole thing ended up moot when Tempe voters rejected the arena proposal at the ballot box, so that doesn’t tell us much in terms of legal precedent.

None of which may matter: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam can still file an appeal with ODOT by the end of the month, and if that fails he can still reduce the stadium in height (difficult, since it’s already going to have a field 80 feet below ground level) or move it farther away from the airport (possibly less difficult), so this isn’t necessarily a permanent roadblock. It is more gamesmanship, though, and could force Haslam to wait to open his new stadium until 2030, which would require extending their lease at their current stadium in Cleveland for a year, which could lead to even more gamesmanship. All’s fair in love and stadium leverage, so don’t expect any of these legal battles to calm down anytime soon.