San Antonio news sites: $630m Spurs arena subsidy is so great, city can’t afford not to do it!

The term sheet for San Antonio’s proposed Project Marvel development that would include a new Spurs arena goes up for a city council vote tomorrow, and to see the local news media headlines tell it, it’s a (checks list of appropriate sports metaphors) slam dunk: The term sheet ensures “no tax impact on families” (KENS-TV)! Voting no “could risk losing Spurs to another market” (News4SA)!

Neither of those things appears to be so much true. The actual term sheet, which is buried at the end of a PDF attached to an item on tomorrow’s council agenda, spells out more than $630 million in tax impact, including $311 million in county hotel and car rental taxes (over 30 years, so more like $150 million in present value) if that’s approved by voters in a November ballot measure, plus $489 million in city bonds (or a bit less if the total arena cost comes in at less than $1.28 billion) to be paid off with property taxes from future development on the site — surely money that wouldn’t be needed to, oh, provide schools for all of the project’s new residents or anything.

As for losing the Spurs, sure, the team “could” move without a new arena. The team owners are making money hand over fist in San Antonio, however, and are currently the 18th-most valuable franchise in the NBA (per Forbes) despite playing in a relatively small market; relocating to Seattle or Las Vegas likely wouldn’t improve those numbers, plus would step on the toes of the NBA’s plans to rake in big expansion team prices from those cities. And Spurs owner Peter Holt hasn’t even hinted at a move away from San Antonio, instead sticking with the usual mealy-mouthed declarations that he sure hopes the team stays put, as if the matter is entirely out of his hands. So who is it warning News4SA about the team leaving, exactly?

Some city council members like District 3’s Phyllis Viagran have serious concerns about delaying a vote for the city to move forward. “If a pause is approved, I think we are seriously facing losing the Spurs to another market outside of Texas,” Viagran said.

Say no more! Better get the checkbook.

For anyone familiar with Chapter 4 (“The Art of the Steal”) from Field of Schemes, this will all be painfully familiar: promising illusory economic benefits and warning of phantom move threats are two of the eternal staples of sports owners’ subsidy playbook. The only slightly new twist is adding in the argument that spending over $600 million in public money isn’t really public money because it’s money that the Spurs will have touched first, and therefore something something isosceles triangles.

The San Antonio council actually has two items on tomorrow’s agenda, the first being a proposal by Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to not enter into any term sheet until the city commissions and receives “an independent economic impact study for the arena by a firm with no association with the Spurs organization or ownership” and each councilmember has held public meetings to get feedback on the plan. All indications are that the council majority is going to say “LOL, no, we’re going to approve the 600 mil on the basis of what the clown consultants say” — but just in case any councilmembers might be tempted to think otherwise, it’s nice that the media members of San Antonio’s growth coalition are there to remind them of the company line.