A’s to play six games in Vegas next year, John Fisher hopes you’ll take this as a sign of something

In the latest twist in the Athletics‘ maybe-move to Las Vegas, MLB has announced the team will play six home games next year at the home of the Las Vegas Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark, which is not in Las Vegas but nearby Summerlin but has a naming rights deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, before the team’s planned 2028 move to a new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, which is also not technically in Las Vegas — let me start again.

When A’s owner John Fisher burned his bridges with Oakland last year, he settled on Sacramento as a temporary home for the team because, apparently, he knew the minor-league team owner there and was able to cut a deal to rent the stadium for three entire seasons. Now everyone in Sacramento hates him, though, and nobody believes he’s really moving to Las Vegas now that construction costs are through the armadillo, so, apparently, he’s decided to move up the timeline for playing games in Vegas(ish), but only for two series in June:

The games — three with the Milwaukee Brewers, June 8-10, followed by three with the Colorado Rockies, June 12-14 — will be played at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin after approval by Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

Why June? The A’s didn’t say, and you’d think they’d want to go a bit earlier to get the games in before the temperatures get quite so sweltering. Fisher doesn’t appear to have made any public statements about the upcoming Vegas series, which was just dropped along with the rest of MLB’s 2026 schedule, so we can only speculate: Maybe it just slots in well with the MLB 2026 special events calendar, including celebrating (?) the 25th anniversary of 9/11? Your theories are welcome.