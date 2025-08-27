In the latest twist in the Athletics‘ maybe-move to Las Vegas, MLB has announced the team will play six home games next year at the home of the Las Vegas Aviators, Las Vegas Ballpark, which is not in Las Vegas but nearby Summerlin but has a naming rights deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, before the team’s planned 2028 move to a new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, which is also not technically in Las Vegas — let me start again.
When A’s owner John Fisher burned his bridges with Oakland last year, he settled on Sacramento as a temporary home for the team because, apparently, he knew the minor-league team owner there and was able to cut a deal to rent the stadium for three entire seasons. Now everyone in Sacramento hates him, though, and nobody believes he’s really moving to Las Vegas now that construction costs are through the armadillo, so, apparently, he’s decided to move up the timeline for playing games in Vegas(ish), but only for two series in June:
The games — three with the Milwaukee Brewers, June 8-10, followed by three with the Colorado Rockies, June 12-14 — will be played at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin after approval by Major League Baseball on Tuesday.
Why June? The A’s didn’t say, and you’d think they’d want to go a bit earlier to get the games in before the temperatures get quite so sweltering. Fisher doesn’t appear to have made any public statements about the upcoming Vegas series, which was just dropped along with the rest of MLB’s 2026 schedule, so we can only speculate: Maybe it just slots in well with the MLB 2026 special events calendar, including celebrating (?) the 25th anniversary of 9/11? Your theories are welcome.
7 comments on “A’s to play six games in Vegas next year, John Fisher hopes you’ll take this as a sign of something”
That first series is Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday. That will be a great draw.
Surprised the MLBPA approve this. Your temporary home with also have a temporary home. So plan your family commitments accordingly.
Kinda reminds me of what most teams in NPB (Japan’s pro baseball league) do, where they’ll basically farm out several home games per year to either smaller, “provincial” cities in Japan, or to larger venues in Tokyo or Osaka — my team, the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks, usually do a mix of both every year.
Of course, every NPB team has its own dedicated ballpark to play its home games in, and it’s been decades since one of its teams has found itself in a nomadic state as the A’s have.
Japan is also slightly smaller than the state of California, and they have high-speed rail so it’s not a huge hardship to get to one of those farmed-out games.
Was the link about everyone in Sacramento hating John Fisher supposed to go to an article about the Grateful Dead? I kept reading the article trying to find the connection…
Fixed, sorry about that! (It wasn’t even a good article about the Grateful Dead…)
I presume the motivation for games in June is, “f*** the haters, I get what I want!” Much like every other major decision in FIsher’s life up until now.
Spare a thought for the buskers who will be furiously pushing comped tickets all up and down the Strip that week. This cannot fail!