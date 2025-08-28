San Jose council rubber-stamps plan to give Sharks $325m in arena upgrades plus new arena on top of that, pay for it somehow

The San Jose city council didn’t waste any time in signing off on Mayor Matt Mahan’s city’s offer to spend $325 million on upgrading the Sharks‘ home arena, voting unanimously on Tuesday to approve the deal just one week after it was first announced. The subsidy deal will come with an extension on the team’s lease through 2051 — though the team’s owners can buy out the remainder of the lease for a smaller and smaller amount as that date approaches — and with a guarantee that the city will start planning an even newer arena by September 2027.

The San Jose Spotlight article on all this includes a stunningly bothsidesy paragraph:

The Spotlight then goes on to quote the testimony of exactly one person, Mayor Mahan, who opined that a yes vote would make “a real statement [that] San Jose is a major world-class city that deserves to have the very best … events, performances and experiences, and should be recognized as the largest city in Northern California.” Rand McNally, you’re on notice!

The council vote doesn’t actually determine how San Jose, which is facing budget deficits and slowing property tax revenues, will actually come up with the $325 million. The Spotlight reports that city leaders could seek to use “bonds and higher hotel taxes,” but 1) both of these would need to go before voters and 2) “bonds” isn’t actually a way to pay for anything, it just kicks the can down the road to figuring out how to pay off the bonds. They’ll surely figure out something, though, there are always more social safety net programs to cut!