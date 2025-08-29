Friday roundup: Browns still haggling over stadium permit, Fire stadium could include TIF-funded parking garage

We’ve somehow ended up again at the last Friday in August, and if history is any guide, none of you are actually reading this, as you’re all headed out of town for the long weekend (as am I). So I could write about anything, really — maybe, okay, that’s too depressing. No, not that, either. How about we stay away from the current U.S. administration and … eeeagh! Fine, sports stadium news it is!
- Cleveland Browns officials and representatives of the Ohio Department of Transportation are “in discussions” on the height of the Browns’ proposed stadium that ODOT ruled could interfere with flights into nearby Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, but “it remains unclear whether those talks could lead to a compromise,” reports Cleveland.com. The only wiggle room appears to be either digging the stadium lower into the ground (unlikely, since it’s already set to be 80 feet below ground level) or move it farther from the airport (maybe, though if you go too far you run into I-71). If they can’t negotiate an accommodation by Tuesday, the team’s owners can still file an appeal of ODOT’s ruling in state court.
- Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto quietly removed a bunch of plans for a new park and transit and bike path improvements to accompany his proposed new soccer stadium, and advocates for parks, transit, and bike paths are steamed! The new plan also includes a parking garage that could potentially be funded by property taxes from the site (i.e., a TIF), which one steamed Chicagoan told Streetsblog Chicago may not be “even permissible under existing regulations.” Expect lots of shouting at the next Zoom meeting on the project’s transit plan, scheduled for September 9.
- Wannabe Orlando MLB expansion team owner Jim Schnorf says he’s “confident we will be awarded a Major League franchise in the next decade,” citing the fact that Orlando is bigger than other prospective expansion markets (true) and that it has made more progress on stadium funding (not really so much true). Orlando is also very close to Tampa Bay, which already has the Rays (for now, at least), and MLB expansion looks to be on hold for now while the Rays and Athletics stadium situations get resolved so those team owners have lots of cities available to use as move threats, but “confidence” is nice!
- Boston city councilor Julia Mejia and the Boston NAACP have proposed a scaled-back rebuild of White Stadium just for school sports that would cut the city’s costs to an estimated $64.6 million from the $100 million-$172 million it would cost for the city’s share of a stadium for the NWSL’s Boston Legacy F.C. That would leave Legacy without a stadium, which was originally the whole point of this exercise, but would also create possibly $100 million in savings that Mejia and the NAACP say should be put toward “unmet student needs” in public schools. Mejia tried to introduce this as a bill on Wednesday but the council ruled it out of order since it already voted for the NWSL stadium version; Mejia says she’ll find other ways to raise it.
- Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is suing Harris County to keep being allowed to not pay property tax even though Harris County officials say they have no intention of trying to charge the Astros property tax. So long as nobody who owns a sports team has to pay property tax, that’s the important thing, no matter what those crazy judges in New Jersey think.
5 comments on “Friday roundup: Browns still haggling over stadium permit, Fire stadium could include TIF-funded parking garage”
I’ve lived in Orlando for better part of the last 30 years. During that time, I’ve seen the city (and its people) turn from being a reasonably unassuming place that sometimes leaned a little too much on its tourist credential to this affected-cool, self-aggrandizing, “pick me girl” coded metropolis which nevertheless is terminally self-conscious and insecure, and has a tendency to view itself through the lens of the things it *doesn’t* have as much as through the things it actually does.
The Dreamers “plan” isn’t backed so much by confidence as it is by confidence men. And given the fleeting attention spans of even the richest, most influential people in town, there’s no guarantee that enough of them will even stick the whole process out to the very end, regardless of whether it ends in a success or failure.
I don’t really know what an ‘affected-cool self aggrandizing “Pick Me” girl coded metropolis is…
But I think it is fantastic all the same.
MLB makes lots of dumb decisions, but they’re not dumb enough to put a third team in Florida.
I read that. I liked where they said downtown KC has doubled population, while not pointing out it has done that without a baseball stadium. Dedicating acres of land to a stadium and parking will only prevent population growth.