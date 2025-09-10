Broncos owners announce “preferred” stadium site, but public costs remain unknown

After years of hints and speculation, Denver Broncos owners Greg and Carrie Penner, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Governor Jared Polis jointly announced yesterday that they had decided on a “preferred” site for a new domed stadium to open by 2031: Burnham Yard, a more than century-old freight rail yard that closed in 2016 and was bought by the state. And good news, everyone: “In the spirit of a true civic partnership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group will privately fund this investment and work with the community, city and state to reconnect historic neighborhoods — with no new taxes.”

If you’re noticing that that’s not quite the same as saying that this won’t cost taxpayers anything, good catch. There are a ton of questions remaining about the proposed Broncos stadium — aside from how many fireworks will appear above the eventual vaportecture once we actually get renderings of what the stadium will look like — and these include:

Denver’s 9News reports that the Penners “are privately funding the stadium, the land, the surrounding development and all construction costs” but that the city “will pay for public improvements with connectivity to the neighborhood in the form of roads, exit ramps, RTD and accessibility.” This “infrastructure” loophole has been used for lots of other stadiums, perhaps most memorably when the New England Patriots used state money to build a private highway off-ramp for season ticket holders to use. Mayor Johnston has already placed a measure on the November ballot that would include $140 million in city spending to reconfigure roads that cross the proposed stadium site; yesterday’s announcement didn’t provide any details about how much the city’s entire infrastructure tab would be.

The Penners say they have a "conceptual agreement" to buy the state land at the rail yard, but have not said what they will pay or whether it will be at a discount from market value.

While the Penners are promising to pay for stadium construction, they haven’t promised not to seek any tax breaks to help underwrite their private costs. Will they still seek tax increment financing to allow them to siphon off future sales or property taxes and use them to pay off their stadium construction debt, as they hinted at in July? It’s not in the press release, so probably not even worth mentioning in the news articles! (UPDATE: The Denver Post says yes, probably.)

So, a lot still to be determined! And the Penners haven’t even formally committed to going through with the deal, either, just expressed an interest in going ahead with a stadium at Burnham Yard, maybe, if they feel like it. But by announcing a site and a “no new taxes” promise now, they can hope to anchor people’s expectations for a new stadium being in the works for 2031, leaving only the mere details about how to get it done. Good thing we have a vibrant free press that won’t fall for that kind of manipu — oh dear oh dear oh dear.