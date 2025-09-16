As DC prepares for final vote on $6.6B+ Commanders stadium subsidy, all the debate is around the edges

The Washington, D.C. city council is set to cast its final vote on the Commanders stadium deal tomorrow, because D.C. has one of those council systems where stuff has to be voted on twice to be sure that legislators are serious. Given that the council already voted 9-3 last month to approve the deal, nobody expects anything different here, but everyone and their sister is still scrambling to get in some last-minute lobbying:

Ignoring Bowser, who’s gonna Bowser, these are clear signs that we’re deep into the haggling over the price phase of the Commanders deal, which is all too often the only phase many stakeholders get involved in. If you’re going to hand over $6.6 billion or so in subsidies to a billionaire private equity goon, yes, it is absolutely preferable that at least district residents get some well-paying jobs, and that neighborhood residents get some say in how it affects their immediate surroundings. But when details like these — and not the $6.6 billion or so in subsidies, most of them hidden in the fine print as is standard these days — end up being the main or even the only thing that unions and community members focus on, that’s some serious missing the forest for the trees, not to mention an open invitation for sports billionaires to buy off opposition by throwing some cheap community benefits at the problem.

How we got to the point where advocacy groups are mostly just concerned about getting theirs is a long, long story, and probably needs to start with that time the U.S. government decided to break up unions that took a bigger-picture view of social change by trying to deport their members to countries they weren’t even from. There are definitely exceptions: Some community groups aren’t just NIMBYs, and some unions do try to make the world a better place for more than their own members. But so long as we live in a world where construction workers turn up to testify on behalf of any development project that’ll employ them, even when it means less public resources available for their union and non-union neighbors, stopping rich people from siphoning off tax money is always going to be an even more uphill battle than it would be just from all the other rich people supporting them.