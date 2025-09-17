Manfred declares “clean slate” on Rays stadium hunt, hedges somewhat on expansion plans

The sale of the Tampa Bay Rays to a group headed by a group led by Jacksonville home builder Patrick Zalupski isn’t finalized yet, but that isn’t stopping MLB commissioner Rob Manfred from Manfredding like crazy about how it’s a new day in Florida:

“I think that there are opportunities in the Tampa area that can be exploited in order to get a new stadium and keep the team,” Manfred said. “With new ownership, I think you have to assume it’s kind of a clean slate. That they’re going to decide about location. They’re going to have to build and make relationships and contacts with people throughout the region to decide what’s the best place for the ballpark in order to make the Rays successful over the long haul.”… “They’re going to have the same options that the prior owner had in terms of one side or the other,” Manfred said.

It’s back to square one! To Year Zero! Zalupski and his fellow owners (still largely TBD) will have to start from scratch building “relationships” with “people throughout the region” — presumably Manfred here means elected officials — but has the same options as outgoing owner Stu Sternberg did, which were 1) an offer of $1 billion from St. Petersburg that Sternberg backed out of and which St. Pete officials then officially withdrew, or 2) the vague idea of a stadium in Tampa that nobody wanted to pay for. When you haven’t even gotten started, the possibilities are endless!

It is, of course, possible that Zalupski or one of his fellow owners has some ideas for how to spend a billion dollars or two on a stadium to move from one part of the Tampa Bay area to another and make it pay off, or even how to make Tropicana Field work better for the time being. That’s not Manfred’s goal, though, which is to get the Rays settled in a new stadium so he can finally pursue his long-awaited plans for MLB expansion, which he doesn’t want to do until the Rays (and Athletics) are sure they don’t need any potential expansion cities as move threats. So optimism is the word of the day, as is “options,” because he knows the only way to shake loose public stadium money is with a bidding war, even if nobody particularly seems interested in bidding. Though Manfred seems to have backed slightly away from his commitment to expansion at all, now saying it’s only a decision whether to expand:

“That decision, how easy or hard it is, depends in part on how much central revenue you generate, right, and how the owners are going to react to creating two additional shares of that central revenue,” Manfred said. “Assuming you get over that hump, that they want to expand, then it’s where, right? Which two cities?”