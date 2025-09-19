Friday roundup: Browns stadium gets airport okay, San Antonio mayor seeks cut of Spurs’ arena revenues

First things first: The Ohio Department of Transportation changed course yesterday and granted a building permit to the Cleveland Browns‘ proposed stadium in Brook Park, one month after declaring it would not do so because the stadium would “impact the airspace of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.” What changed? An outside consultant hired by the department reported that “the proposed stadium would have no adverse effect on the safety and efficient use of the aeronautical environment,” so ODOT gave the go-ahead.
This leaves the Browns stadium facing only two lawsuits over whether the team’s move from Cleveland to Brook Park violates the state’s Modell Law (the state attorney general says nuh-uh), plus additional suits over whether it’s illegal for the state to use unclaimed property to fund the deal and whether negotiating a move violated the team’s lease, plus $600 million in proposed city and county spending that hasn’t yet been finalized. Details!
In other news this week:
- San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says she thinks if the city is putting up money for a new Spurs arena, taxpayers should get a cut of naming rights, concessions, and parking revenues as well. Which, sure, it worked for the Minneapolis Metrodome, so well that the public ended up recouping its entire $68 million contruction cost over time. Admittedly, the Twins and Vikings hated this deal so much that they immediately started lobbying for new stadiums where they would keep all the revenues and eventually got them, but it’s nice to see some elected officials learn the lesson that so many sports team owners live by: You can’t get if you don’t ask.
- USL Championship expansion team Buffalo Pro Soccer is still looking for a place to build a stadium so it can actually become an expansion team. “I think we could make the decision today if we chose to,” said team president Peter Marlette, “but we want to make sure we’re getting everything right and that we are considering every possible factor and whatever site we end up going with.” The team owners have said the stadium will be privately funded, but we’ve heard that before in other cities, let’s see how things look after any hidden costs like land subsidies or tax breaks are accounted for.
- The libertarian Mackinac Center for Public Policy is suing to repeal Michigan state funding for stadiums for the minor-league Lansing Lugnuts and the Utica Unicorns, Eastside Diamond Hoppers, Westside Woolly Mammoths, Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League (which all share a stadium in Utica), on the grounds that “private or local” projects require a two-thirds vote of the state legislature, and these only got a simple majority. State court of claims judge Brock Swartzle said he’ll make a ruling on an injunction by the end of the year.
- The Philadelphia Phillies want hotel tax money from Pinellas County to upgrade their spring training facility in Clearwater, more specifics to come when they’re good and ready.
- The Athletics‘ stay in Sacramento may not be drawing many fans, but it’s apparently drawing enough to cut into attendance at Sacramento River Cats minor-league games, especially now that resale prices on A’s tickets are cheaper in many cases than River Cats prices.
- Sports economists Dennis Coates (who organizes the annual sports economics conference in Baltimore County) and Brad Humphreys have had a research award named in their honor, here’s a nice article about them and it, see how many of the economists in the photo at top you can identify!
- Columbus Fury pro volleyball team seeks $1 million in cash from the city of Columbus and Franklin County to keep playing in town next season, now I have officially seen everything.
Chicago Plan Commission voted to allow MLS’s Chicago Fire stadium to proceed.
The River Cats should move out until the year after the A’s move. Then make a triumphant return home. As Sacramento’s real team. At least that’s how I’d market it.
Unfortunately, RiverCats owner is in on the grift. And he’s probably also destroyed any interest there might have been to build a consortium to purchase the team and keep them in Sacramento if Vegas falls through.
Can the Mackinac Center for Public Policy amend their suit to claim that these team names are too stupid to be publicly funded?
(“Lansing Lugnuts”? Really?)
“resale prices on A’s tickets are cheaper in many cases than River Cats prices”
Ok, now that is a headline I have been waiting for. Good work, Fisher. I have every confidence that A’s tickets – should the team ever get to Vegas – will be cheaper than tickets in Summerlin… though you own both teams…
Actually Fisher does not own the Las Vegas Aviators, the Seaport Entertainment Group owns the aviators (they were spun off from the Howard Huges corporation)
So, um.
The Airport Authority DOESN’T have standing on the whole stadium getting in the way of commercial aircraft landing/taking off thing?
A third party consultant (never mind who’s paying them… nothing to see here…) can just say, “nah, it’s fine”?
Or do they have to file suit? Seems strange that an affected neighbouring party wouldn’t automatically have standing. Oh well. Cleveland gonna Cleveland I guess…
The airport authority hired the consultant, so the authority can then say “welp, guess it’s okay then!”
The whole way this played out is decidedly odd. But until we get an investigative piece on who pressured who into what, it’s going to be hard to verify any suspicions, and frankly I don’t know that the Cleveland news media is up to that these days.
That report will come after an airplane clips the construction site.