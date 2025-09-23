Zalupski completes Rays purchase, now has to figure out which city to shake down for stadium money

The sale of the Tampa Bay Rays to Patrick Zalupski and friends for $1.7 billion is now official, and the Tampa Bay Times is on it! Here’s what their three staff writers on the story are reporting:

With no official plan for a new stadium and Tropicana Field still under repair, the new owners have big questions to answer.

Well, yes, though Tropicana Field is set to no longer be under repair by next spring, so that’s less a big question than “Can they find someone willing to build them a stadium, and would whatever subsidy it came with be enough to make it worth spending a pile of their own money moving from one part of Tampa Bay to another?”

“This is exciting for the Tampa Bay area,” Pinellas County Commission chairperson Brian Scott said Monday. “It opens up exciting new possibilities for the future of baseball.”

No idea what that is supposed to mean, other than “We sure are glad to see the back of that guy.”

“There’s an awful lot of opportunity for them if we can find the right home and the right deal for the team and the city,” said Tampa City Council chairperson and Tampa Sports Authority board member Alan Clendenin.

Likewise, though Clendenin being from the Tampa side of the bay means this could have the added subtext of “Sure would love to have the Rays in Hillsborough County, not that there’s much public money available to make that happen.”

The sale of the team also includes the Tampa Bay Rowdies, a United Soccer League franchise. The professional soccer team plays at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg. It’s unclear whether the Rowdies would stay at their waterfront home or move wherever the team goes.

“Rowdies May or May Not Join Rays in Stadium That Isn’t Planned Yet” would have been a hilarious headline, and I am sad to see the Times chose not to run with that one.

Zalupski and his group of buyers are purchasing a team without a permanent home.

Can anyone truly be said to have a permanent home? Yes, the Rays’ lease expires after 2028 (moved back a year after the hurricane damage made Tropicana Field unplayable for 2025), but every team’s lease expires eventually, at which point the options are always the same: extend it or move somewhere else. Zalupski is in the same boat that Stu Sternberg was the last decade or so, really: He has a stadium to play in, but no one loves it much, but also a new stadium would come with most of the same problems as the old one unless someone can figure out how to build a stadium that doesn’t get overly hot or rained on all the time and is in the exact middle of the bay. And for a price that would earn Zalupski more profits, so no fair proposing this.

Depending on the timeline for a new stadium, the owners may seek a short-term lease extension at Tropicana Field.

Given that it’s September 2025, and it takes close to three years to get a stadium built after it’s planned, and nothing is being planned right now, that “may” seems to be an understatement if anything. Surely Zalupski is going to want to leave the lease expiration hanging to push local governments to offer new stadium deals, but it’s hanging over his head too, perhaps even more so since he’d be the one with nowhere to play if it runs out too soon. A set of year-to-year extension options would be nice for him, but if St. Pete officials are smart they would drive a hard bargain before offering those, since it would reduce their leverage and get them absolutely nothing in exchange.

“They’re going to have to build and make relationships and contacts with people throughout the region to decide what’s the best place for the ballpark in order to make the Rays successful over the long haul,” [MLB Commissioner Rob] Manfred said at a Front Office Sports summit in New York.

As usual, Manfred wins the prize for using the most words to say the least, which comes down to “They need to figure stuff out soon.” Though he does manage to do the standard commissioner thing of making the decision seem like “The team owner needs to decide where to put a new stadium” rather than “The team owner needs to figure out how much a new stadium would cost him and if it would be worth it,” which is the actual calculus at work, but which is less useful for creating a bidding war among different governmental bodies.

The article then helps out making site selection seem like the main hurdle by launching into a list of possible sites, including Tampa’s Ybor Harbor (currently targeted for a women’s soccer stadium but that could change), the Dale Mabry Campus of Hillsborough College, WestShore Plaza, the Florida State Fairgrounds, the former Tampa Greyhound track in Sulphur Springs, or somewhere in Orlando, according to Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, though he may have just been using it to try to light a fire under his fellow Hillsborough elected officials:

“If for any reason we’re unable to get over the finish line, then the team may ultimately be in Orlando,” he said this month. “It’s Tampa’s to lose.”

Sure must be nice to be a billionaire and to have local elected officials levying move threats against their own cities and counties on your behalf! You don’t even have to pay them except maybe for some free tickets, it’s the best.