Top county official says giving Spurs owner $150m for arena would have “zero impact” on locals, needs to go back to tax school

With a public referendum on around $150 million worth of county funding for a San Antonio Spurs arena up for a vote five weeks from today, KSAT-TV had Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, the county’s top executive because Texas, sit down for a Q&A on the subject. This was decidedly a choice: Sakai is a proponent of the ballot measure, on the grounds that “establishing a new downtown arena will expand our economic development and commercial activity in a way that will benefit the entire community” and also he wants to “do everything I can to keep the Spurs in town“; I might have found a guest who didn’t have a rooting interest to do my explainer, but you do you, KSAT.

And how did Sakai do Sakai? Some highlights:

“I need to clear up some misinformation: This is not Project Marvel. That is a city of San Antonio project. … Proposition B is whatever balance of money, we put a cap, 25%, up to $311 million, and that is what is going to go to the new Spurs venue, wherever they want to put it. As far as Project Marvel, the county is not connected at all. So I hope that clears it up for the voters.”

True, the county money — $311 million collected over many years, so worth more like $150 million in present value — would only go toward paying 25% of the construction cost of an arena. But that arena is the centerpiece of the larger mixed-use Project Marvel development that is set for hundreds of millions more in public subsidies, so saying “this isn’t Project Marvel” is fairly disingenuous, and almost certainly not best described as “clearing things up for the voters.”

“This is not a homeowner property tax. It is zero impact on homeowners and renters. … If one were to say in a hotel for $200 a night, I’m not good at math, but 200 times 1.75 is $3.50. To go to 2% increase, that’s a 50 cents a day tourist tax.”

That’s fine math, but terrible economics. First off, the vote is not just on raising the county hotel tax but also on extending its 5% car rental tax, and local “homeowners and renters” absolutely do rent cars, even if not as much as tourists do. Higher car rental taxes also risk discouraging tourists from visiting at all — if this were really free money, Bexar County could just raise its car rental tax to 100% and soak all the tourists into paying for two arenas for the Spurs, plus free ponies for all local residents.

Also, while both the car rental tax and the hotel tax can only be used for promoting tourism, that can include lots of other things like supporting the arts and museums, which might have more benefits for locals and less for one sports owner — or which at least might allow the county to replace other public spending on those areas, freeing up less restricted tax money to use for all kinds of other things.

“Let’s make sure the Frost Bank Center does not become the next Astrodome. Anybody been to Houston? That place is sitting there rotting.”

Uhhhh, the Astrodome is sitting vacant because it’s a state historical landmark that can’t be torn down, but Houston paid to build new stadiums for the Astros and Texans. Spurs owner Peter Holt hasn’t threatened to move the team and doesn’t have many great options to do so, but that hasn’t stopped elected officials like Sakai from strongly implying that voters had better approve the arena deal, and Project Marvel in general, or else you don’t wanna know what’ll happen to your NBA team.

All in all: pretty bad explainer, at least if you want anything actually explained and not just spun. The KSAT anchors did push back slightly on Sakai saying that the Spurs arena isn’t Project Marvel when it’s part of Project Marvel, but they nodded along with all the rest. Sorry, Bexar County voters, looks like you’re on your own for understanding the consequences of the upcoming Spurs arena vote better than your elected officials do — the good news is, that’s a pretty low bar.