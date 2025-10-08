New Rays owners vow to get taxpayer-subsidized stadium district by 2029

New Tampa Bay Rays owners Patrick Zalupski, Ken Babby, and Bill Cosgrove held their first press conference yesterday since buying the team, and a lot of it was focused on plans for a new stadium in the wake of the collapse of former owner Stu Sternberg’s stadium plans, in the wake of the more literal collapse of the Tropicana Field roof. Zalupski said he and his fellow owners intend to have a “new forever home” open by March 2029 — a timeline he described as “aggressive, and perhaps audacious” — at a site yet to be determined. “We’re looking at everywhere,” added Babby. “We don’t want to pigeonhole ourselves to one location or site.”

So far that’s just the expected rhetoric, complete with an arbitrary, unreasonable target date: Getting a stadium funded and built within three and a half years is crazy talk when you haven’t even figured out yet where you want to build it. Though for a site that’s as yet unidentified, Zalupski had a lot to say about it:

The new site will be a roughly 100-acre development with hotels, office and retail spaces, restaurants, bars and more, Zalupski said, adding that the stadium will be fully enclosed. The site will host 150 to 180 events per year, including concerts. Zalupski said he views the Atlanta Braves stadium, Truist Park, as a model.

A reference to the Atlanta Braves stadium district is expected as well, as that’s become a common demand of sports team owners since The Battery opened in Cobb County in 2017. The Braves owners are raking in profits from the new real estate development — money that isn’t subject to MLB revenue sharing — with the help of subsidies that are costing county taxpayers $15 million a year, and who wouldn’t want that? In fact, the new Rays owners seem intent on outdoing The Battery: A hundred acres would be even bigger than the Braves’ 75 acres, and Zalupski may not stop there, saying, “We want a great location and as much land as we can get.”

So the new Rays owners want access to a huge plot of land — bigger than the entire Gas Plant District site in St. Petersburg that Sternberg had previously targeted for a stadium and a whole lot of other stuff — and haven’t said what if anything they propose to pay for it. But what about straight-up government cash payments, will they be asking for any of those?

Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal said he has not yet spoken to anyone from the new ownership group but has heard from others that the Rays are seeking $1.1 billion in public subsidies.

That $1.1 billion figure is extreme hearsay, obviously, and should be taken with appropriate grains of salt at least until such time as Wostal gives some idea who these mysterious “others” are. But Zalupski did say that it was “critical to have a public/private partnership,” which is generally code for “we want the public to cover a lot of our costs” — and $1.1 billion wouldn’t be much more than Sternberg was seeking, if you count the public land he was set to get at a steep discount.

Tl;dr: The new Rays owners want a lot of land, and a lot of money for building stuff on it, and are looking for a government entity willing to hand it over to them — and in time to open a stadium by spring 2029. “Audacious” seems like a good word for that, yes, but never underestimate the power of mediocre white billionaires to get their way.