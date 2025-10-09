Browns owners want $70m in state road upgrades on top of $600m in state stadium money

The Cleveland Browns owners’ campaign for a new stadium in Brook Park has been a weird one, and not just because of the ever-changing funding scheme that ended up with the state raiding a pool of unclaimed private money it’s been holding. The order of operations has also been weird: First team owner Jimmy Haslam said that if he didn’t get state approval for $600 million in public money for a Brook Park stadium, he would just keep the team in Cleveland; then after getting the state money, he moved ahead with the Brook Park plans while still waiting to see if he could get another $600 million from the city and county.

And now, defying all the conventional wisdom about how savvy negotiators operate, he’s asking the state for $70.3 million for a pile of transit improvements for the Brook Park site, on top of the money he’s already received:

I-71 Northbound (NB) Exit Ramp Improvements

I-71 Southbound (SB) Exit Ramp Improvements

Snow Road/Ring Road Connector

SR-291 (Engle Road)

Ring Road Improvements

Pedestrian Bridge

GCRTA Transit Station

All of this is pretty standard operating procedure for stadium asks, but it does raise the question: Why should the state of Ohio pay for any of this if the Haslams say they’re building the stadium regardless? Sure, it will make it easier for fans to get to Browns games, but that’s really a Browns problem — if the Haslams want to build a stadium in a site without sufficient traffic and transit access, they can pay to improve it, Ohio has other budget matters to worry about.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is expected to decide by the end of the year whether to approve the $70.3 million expense, which would come out of $150 million that the agency has budgeted for construction projects next spring. (Other projects competing for the same money include one for rebuilding light-rail tracks between Downtown Cleveland and the eastern suburbs.) Browns officials and Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt said that because the stadium site was formerly an auto plant that employed 16,000 workers, the needed upgrades are “relatively modest”; nice attempt at anchoring there, need to remember to use that myself next time I’m asking for $70 million.