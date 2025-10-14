Cleveland mayor okays Browns’ Brook Park move in exchange for $80m in future payments

After fighting tooth and nail to derail the Cleveland Browns owners’ attempts to move to a new stadium in nearby Brook Park, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb abruptly called a truce yesterday, agreeing to stand down from all lawsuits and support the team’s move in exchange for $100 million in team payments spread over the next 30 years:

$25 million in cash by December 1.

$30 million in demolition costs for the Browns’ current lakefront stadium, to be paid once the Browns relocate in 2029 or so.

$5 million a year from 2029 to 2033.

$2 million a year for “community benefits” projects from 2030 through 2039.

In exchange for all of the above payments — actually worth closer to $80 million in present value, since some of the money won’t arrive for another 15 years — the city would withdrew its two lawsuits against the Browns’ move, one charging team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam with violating the Modell Law barring teams from moving if they received public funds, the other with violating their lease provisions by negotiating a move.

On first glance, this isn’t a terrible deal for Cleveland: Even $80 million is still real money, and it’s far from certain whether Cleveland would have been able to extract a better settlement in court. Meanwhile, the Browns stadium would become Brook Park’s problem — and the state’s, of course — while Browns fans could still go watch the team just a short drive away. And while the city would lose a sliver of tax revenue on Browns spending that would no longer be subject to Cleveland taxes, it would also regain control of lakefront land that could be used for something more productive than a football stadium that’s dark 355 days a year.

The deal still needs signoff from the city council, whose members have questions: Councilmember Kris Harsh asked whether $30 million would be enough to cover the stadium demolition, Michael Polensek demanded a spreadsheet showing present value of the future payments, and Brian Kazy attacked the idea of cutting a deal with the Haslams at all, telling Bibb, “You have lied with the dogs, and now you have fleas.” (Technically, he’s lain with the dogs, but only because English is stupid.) Council president Blaine Griffin declared himself “disappointed” by the agreement, and said he and other lawmakers are exploring their “legal obligations.”

Meanwhile, there’s still Dennis Kucinich’s Modell Law suit out there, so even if Bibb gets the city council on board, it’s not entirely clear sailing for the Haslams. Still, they can probably focus more of their attention now on figuring out how to get more city and county money as well as $70 million in state money for transit upgrades — though yesterday’s settlement announcement also notes that the Browns and Cleveland will “collaborate on a new road network” to serve both the stadium and the nearby airport, without specifying who’d be footing the bill for that. Looks like I have questions, too!