Spurs arena vote faces “uphill battle” as poll shows residents currently oppose using tax dollars

The first polls are in for the November ballot measure to raise hotel and car rental taxes and use part of the proceeds to pay about $150 million toward a new San Antonio Spurs arena, and they’re not great for Spurs owner Peter Holt: Bexar County voters who responded to the poll were opposed to the plan by a 46-40% margin, with 14% still undecided.

Considering that Holt is in the middle of $2 million in ad spending to convince county voters of why this is a good idea, this has to be a disappointing result. Voters do narrowly approve of Holt’s greater Project Marvel redevelopment project (45-40%, with 13% unsure and 2% no opinion), but that’s technically being funded by the city, not the county, even if the county is looking to help fund the arena parts of it. Also, there are actually two measures on the ballot, one to help fund a new arena, and one to pay for upgrades to the Spurs’ old arena so it can be used by the San Antonio Stock Show, and the new-arena one currently appears to be losing.

Bryan Gervais, director of the University of Texas at San Antonio Center for Public Opinion Research, which conducted the poll, told the San Antonio Express-News, “It’s fair to say that the effort to secure venue tax funding for a new Spurs arena faces an uphill battle.”

The city of San Antonio is also proposing to put in $489 million toward the arena, plus $60 million to buy land for it, which it says it can do without a public vote; however, city officials have said the whole deal will fall apart if the arena ballot measure doesn’t pass on November 4.

What’s a poor sports mogul to do in this situation? Increase his ad spending, probably, to try to drown out the opposition: While the old rule of thumb that stadium and arena campaigns only win when proponents outspend opponents by more than 100:1 doesn’t turn out to always be true, it is true that the bigger the spending gap, the bigger the margin of victory, so place those ad buys! Also, maybe drop some hints that the team might move if people don’t vote for the arena subsidy, any cities handy that you can play footsie with?

In October 2023, Austin-based Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) executive Brandon James texted [Austin Mayor Kirk] Watson an invitation to a private wine event with legendary coach Gregg Popovich. James described the gathering as a “very deliberate plan to get the right people in the room.”

Ex-cellent.