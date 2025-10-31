Friday roundup: Bears offer Illinois dimes on the dollar toward stadium, Browns considering $150k-a-seat PSLs

Apologies for this week’s late roundup — I had to retrieve my now-repaired laptop from the shop and get settled back in before writing this. On the bright side (for you, the information-craving consumer of sports subsidy news, surely not for me, the lowly scribe of such reports), even more stuff happened while I was at the store, so you get to enjoy bonus material as a result!
- The Chicago Bears owners responded to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s demand that before getting any state help with a new stadium, the team must pay off the state’s $350-500 million in remaining debt on Soldier Field: How about $25 million instead? The response from legislators has been mostly LOLBears: State Rep. Kam Buckner called the offer “inadequate” and “disrespectful,” while Pritzker deadpanned, “I’m not sure what it’s tied to, what they’re asking for in return for it. I think if they’re donating $25 million to support the people of Chicago or the people of Illinois, that’s always a good thing.”
- Did the Cleveland Browns owners forget to mention that as part of their new stadium in Brook Park, they’re considering charging personal seat license fees of as much as $149,300? Must have slipped their mind, along with how much of those fees would apply to the Haslams’ share of stadium costs and how much to the public’s $600 million and up cost. (Pretty sure the answers are “all” and “none,” respectively, since that’s how it always works.)
- Also on the Browns front, the Crain’s Cleveland Business editorial board writes that Mayor Justin Bibb’s proposed deal to get $80 million worth of payments in exchange for letting the team move to Brook Park “leaves a bit of a bitter taste” but may be the best Cleveland can get given that “team owners hold the leverage in an environment where cities are desperate to retain their teams.” Or, at least, they do when the state legislature hands out $600 million to the team to help it move from one part of the state to another. Fixed that for you!
- The Seattle Sounders owners are seeking outside investors to buy a minority share of the team, with the proceeds possibly being used toward building a new soccer-only stadium, possibly at its Longacres training site in nearby Renton. That’s a lot of possiblys, for sure, but Sportico values the Sounders at $825 million and soccer-specific stadiums generally go for less than half that, so … possibly.
- CT United F.C. will begin play in MLS NEXT Pro next year playing home games at venues scattered across Connecticut, while it waits for a new stadium to be built in Bridgeport — which is to say, while it waits for the state to decide to give it $127 million to build one. “On the merits of the actual math, the jobs, the housing, the economic impact and aligning with what the priorities have been stated for this administration, it aligns perfectly,” said CT United owner Andre Swanston, take his word for it, he’s just a disinterested hundred-millionaire.
- “Will the College Football Playoff title game bring economic boost to the Tampa Bay area?” WTSP-TV actually looked at the results the last time it hosted the CFP championship in 2017, and nope: A promised $250-350 million economic impact turned out to be just $720,000 in added sales tax receipts, while hotel tax receipts actually went down. “If that were the case, why is every major city and community bidding on these major events?” asked Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan. Because you’re all idiots?
- No, the “sky stadium” Saudi Arabia plans to build for the 2034 World Cup doesn’t look like this, it looks like this. The former is AI generated, the latter, honestly, is probably AI generated at well, but maybe AI generated on purpose by the people who actually plan to build it? With more than half of the internet now AI slop, it’s arguably bigger news when something isn’t a fake, no?
- And finally, if you’ve worn out the entertainment value of the yule log, we now have the Athletics Las Vegas stadium construction camera. You’re welcome.
11 comments on “Friday roundup: Bears offer Illinois dimes on the dollar toward stadium, Browns considering $150k-a-seat PSLs”
I’m sorry, anyone who buys a PSL is a sap.
And as for why municipalities keep trampling each other to bid for these events…I suspect it is part the elected officials’ desire to go to said events as VIPs and part the fact that we, as a country and a culture, have long had a stupid relationship with sports.
They may not even be getting tickets to the game. They may just be getting a plate at a banquet two days before the game.
“USF director of sports management Michelle Harrolle… says the impact is about more than dollars and cents. ‘People aren’t spending $250 million at that one time… we get known as Champa Bay, and that has a huge impact on businesses wanting to come here, people wanting to move here.\'”
Might be the funniest sports biz quote I’ve ever read, and from the head of a whole-ass academic program at a state university, no less. Out of all the reasons that people move to Tampa/St Pete (and Florida, more broadly), the successes of local sports teams and the abundance of sporting events in the area are somewhere between the number of Waffle Houses per square mile and the distance to the closest auto mall with left-hand drive vehicles on sale on the list of the biggest factors.
The “economic impact” of even the biggest sporting events in Florida is usually equal to a week of sales at Publix stores across the state. Maybe what this state needs is even more Publix stores than we already have? (Wait, I just gave the developers more terrible ideas.)
I really don’t get why decision makers in Florida go for these events at all. From October to May every year hotels across the state are packed. They don’t need events like this at all. We now have decades of evidence that major football games in Florida add Jack squat to the economy (except for maybe that Jacksonville Super Bowl, that one probably added something, lots of money in mirage fees for those cruise ships they had to use for hotels!)
Moorage fees
FWIW, I think mirage fees is just as accurate…
It’s part of what makes the incremental golden parachutes to the Citrus Bowl even more absurd. The last round of renovations actually brought the capacity *down*, and the bowl game attendance in the years after the renos and before covid were noticeably smaller than in the years prior to the renos (and still are today).
But these things happen in cities and states that have hitched their entire economies to the tourism wagon. Ironically, Jacksonville being a relatively unattractive destination actually helped its economy become more diversified and more resilient to the downturns like the one during the pandemic.
MLS “franchise” values seem grossly inflated. Seattle has the advantage of a pretty legit fanbase and 30,000ish fans per game- but the Apple deal has been a disaster. I’ve heard that games not including Miami draw “hundreds of viewers”.
American soccer fans seem pretty happy following the EPL and other European leagues and the MLS hasn’t produced a legit star in its entire existence. Their whole business model seems very content with needless expansion and grifting Apple. I highly doubt any streamers will be lining up to pay them when this deal is up.
It was far too soon for MLS to move their product off broadcast tv entirely. You need to build a following. They had made some strides in that direction, but nowhere near where they needed to be.
Enjoy that Apple cash. You will be rebuilding your tv product from scratch whenever it ends.
I live in an MLS city. The only time I ever hear about the local team is when my friend who works for them gives us inside tidbits about what’s happening with them on any given week. Otherwise, they’re out of sight and out of mind… and judging by the empty seats at a *playoff* game that I was invited to last year, that seems to be the case for everyone other than the hardcore fans.
If MLS thinks it’s struggling for relevance now, just wait ’til Messi leaves and the World Cup bump recedes further into the background.
If Cleveland actually gets $80m (maybe 2x what it will cost to demolish and remediate the stadium site) from the team with no strings attached I think it is not a bad outcome.
They get some net cash (I am assuming the stadium debt is retired or close to it?) and their land back.
Funny, I remember when the Browns left everyone was saying how the city would be sorry and would one day build a much more expensive new stadium for a replacement team.
Well, the Browns were gone for about 4 years. And just 25 years later, that shiny new stadium is also obsolete and the Browns are leaving it behind.
Wait, what was the lesson supposed to be again?
Cleveland has now tried both playing hardball and softball with the NFL. Neither one worked out for them. Maybe NFL stadium deals are like global thermonuclear war…. the only way to win is not to play…