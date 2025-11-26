Do the Yankees get $38m or $84m or what every year in tax breaks, and why is Hal Steinbrenner complaining about this?

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was on a call with reporters on Monday when he started talking about how his team didn’t win a championship again last year despite the majors’ 4th-highest payroll, and how he’d prefer to have not won the championship with a lower payroll, but “we want to field a team we know could win a championship — or we believe could win a championship.”

(This is going to be a long post and involve way too much math, so let’s just stop here for a moment to appreciate that quote. It’s like if you distilled all of the impulses of every sports team owner to both demand a championship and demand not having to take responsibility for not winning a championship and demand not to have to pay for players good enough to win a championship, and then filtered it through, well, Hal Steinbrenner. 10 out of 10, no notes.)

One sportswriter then asked Steinbrenner why he was even talking about cutting payroll when the Yankees brought in $700 million in revenue last year — including $339.5 million in ticket and suite sales, enough to cover their entire payroll even without using the other $360 million in TV and concessions and sponsorship money — and Steinbrenner replied thusly:

“Everybody wants to talk about revenues. They need to talk about our expenses, including the $100 million expense to the City of New York that we have to pay every February 1, including the COVID year. … It all starts to add up in a hurry.”

That “$100 million expense to the City of New York” line caught the eye of Hell Gate’s Max Rivlin-Nadler, who recognized it as referring to the “payments in lieu of taxes” that Steinbrenner’s dad arranged to use to pay off his share of the new Yankee Stadium’s $2.3 billion construction cost back in 2009. And these aren’t really tax payments or in lieu of them: The Yankees owners just launder their stadium payments through the city in order to be able to use tax-exempt bonds, which saves them a couple hundred million bucks in interest payments. As Rivlin-Nadler wrote:

That “$100 million” actually refers to the around $84 million the Yankees are paying annually instead of taxes as part of their 2006 agreement with the City that eventually saw taxpayers shell out $1.186 billion in cash and tax breaks just to build the new Yankee Stadium, part of a stadium-freebie bonanza hammered out by the Bloomberg administration that at the time was derided as “financial incompetence,” due to ballooning costs and bailouts by the City during the construction.

Rivlin-Nadler, who I used to work with at the Village Voice, and I then kibitzed over email a bit about his initial assessment of how much in tax breaks Steinbrenner is pocketing, with me pointing out that the city Independent Budget Office had estimated the total future value of that tax break as $416.6 million, in 2009 dollars. After some recalculations, he went with Sports Business Journal’s conclusion that the Yankees got tax breaks of $122 million in 2024, and paid $84 million in PILOTs, amounting to a net tax benefit of $38 million a year.

See the problem yet? Those PILOTs don’t go to the city general fund like normal property taxes do — the city Industrial Development Agency just uses them to pay off the bonds for the stadium. So either the full $122 million a year needs to be counted as a tax break, or $38 million is a tax subsidy and the rest is a subsidy by the city in paying off the stadium debt. But either way it amounts to the same thing: $122 million a year in subsidies by virtue of the stadium not paying property taxes.

Except there’s an additional problem on top of this: How did the IDA calculate how much the Steinbrenners would have been paying property taxes if they paid them? The agency could use the property’s official assessment, sure — but it turns out that’s a fiction too, as the city jacked up the stadium’s tax assessment so that the Steinbrenners could shell out $84 million a year and still claim that these were equivalent to “generally applicable tax” payments. (Only generally applicable taxes can be used for tax-exempt bonds, for reasons that have to do with the 1986 Tax Reform Act and we really don’t have to go into now, but there’s an explanation here if you’re curious.)

So the “$100 million expense to the city” that Hal Steinbrenner is whingeing about is actually $84 million that he’s spending on his own stadium costs, plus $38 million in additional “tax breaks” that are only tax breaks because he needed to pretend he’s getting that much in tax breaks in order to pretend that he’s paying taxes. It couldn’t be clearer!

To try to get to the bottom of all this, I contacted Geoffrey Propheter, the University of Colorado Denver economist who wrote the book on property taxes and stadiums, and who before that worked at the Independent Budget Office that had previously come up with those initial tax break projections. Propheter replied that the last time he calculated the value of the Yankees’ tax break — using the value of other comparable properties, thus ducking any issues with those dodgy official assessments — was for his book in 2019, when he figured the Yankees’ total tax break as amounting to $730 million in 2020 dollars over 40 years. That would be $597 million in 2009 dollars, so only a slight increase from the IBO’s initial projection of $416.6 million, thanks to the stadium being worth more than anticipated. Though Propheter also cautions that values of newer sports venues opened since 2019 could make the tax breaks worth even more.

If you’re like me, you’ve long since given up hoping for an exact tax break figure and are just begging for all the numbers to stop. The overall takeaways, at least, are clear: 1) The Steinbrenners are saving more than $700 million by not having to pay property taxes on their stadium; 2) Hal griping about having to still spend $84 million a year on the construction costs of his family’s own stadium that they insisted they needed so they could have “a five-star hotel with a ballfield in the middle” is close to the definition of chutzpah. Which means Rivlin-Nadler’s concluding question remains right on: “Is now really the precise moment that Hal Steinbrenner, who mostly spends his time in Florida, wants to complain about the deal that has helped his team become worth $8.2 billion, at last count?” You already know the answer to that: Sports owners gonna sports owner.