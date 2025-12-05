Friday roundup: Everybody needs a soccer stadium for a pillow

Soccer! All the kids today are digging it! It’s the future! And also the past! Your city is nothing without a genuine, bona-fide, electrified, 10,000-seat soccer stadium, which is why Mesa is creating a “theme park district” to kick tax money back to a soccer stadium district that nobody wanted to give to the Arizona Coyotes but this is soccer, and Oklahoma City is spending $121 million on one so that Oklahomans can raise their fists to support of not nearly enough players spread out over way too much of the pitch, and MLS commissioner Don Garber says Vancouver had better give the Whitecaps a “better lease” or it’ll be “untenable” if you know what he means, and the co-chair of the Congressional Soccer Caucus — of course there’s a Congressional Soccer Caucus, get with the times, bruh — wants to allocate $50 million in federal tax money for cities to use for transit programs during big events like the (soccer) World Cup and the Olympics (one event: soccer)! Soccer!
There are only a limited number of soccer teams, though (a number that is thought to exceed the number of Planck volumes in the observable universe), so some cities still must, sadly, spend public money on pro teams in other sports instead. Not that elected officials are sad, they seem downright psyched:
- The Columbus Blue Jackets have gone from thinking about maybe asking for public arena renovation money from the state now that the Browns and Bengals are getting it to receiving $200 million in state money plus $25 million each from the city and county, all in the course of less than five months. “I think this is an incredibly important community asset, and we have an opportunity to advance this …. and ensure the future of the facility for the next 30 years,” arena authority director Ken Paul said; if you think the Blue Jackets owners are going to wait 30 years for their next grab at the brass subsidy ring, you can place your prop bet at the arena’s gambling kiosks.
- Cleveland Browns fans are not psyched about having to pay personal seat license fees for tickets at the new Browns stadium. Many say they’ll give up their season tickets before paying for PSLs, and yeah, that’s what Bills fans said too, and now the Bills PSLs have almost sold out, though to be fair things may be different once Browns fans realize that buying Browns tickets obligates them to actually watch Browns games.
- YouTube channel entrepreneur (?) Ashkan Karbasfrooshan says he has a plan for bringing the Expos back to Montreal, and “money is not the constraint.” Rather, doing so “requires capital, political alignment, real estate vision, a winning outlook, patience, and a lot of humility.” Note to Karbasfrooshan: “Capital” is another word for “money.” (You can look up “humility” while you have your dictionary open.) Rob Manfred did say recently that he might like a second Canadian team, but reportedly he meant Vancouver and not Montreal, if baseball is even going to expand at all, maybe Karbasfrooshan meant that money is not the only constraint, that tracks.
- The Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers owners are still planning on building a new arena … maybe? They’re not saying anything publicly about any moves to get legislative approval, what on earth could they be waiting fo — “[Governor’s office spokesperson Kayla Anderson] didn’t address questions regarding the state’s role in the project and whether incentives or tax breaks will be involved,” oh I see, never mind then.
- The Tampa Bay Rays‘ Tropicana Field is starting to look more like itself again, which is, to be clear, to be taken as a good thing. The brown and white alternating roof panels are expected to be all bleached white by the sun by opening day, at least, so it will still look like the dome that Rays fans have come to know and, I’m going to go with “love.”
- No disrespect to sports barons, but they still can’t hold a candle to Amazon when it comes to wielding monopoly power to get rich at someone else’s expense. This week: Forcing school systems to use dynamic pricing solely so Amazon can charge the public more for supplies, presumably only because the infinity gauntlet is no longer available.
- The Athletics of Nowhere In Particular have opened a new Las Vegas “interactive space” (read: room) where fans can view a scale model of their planned stadium, plus also enter an “Immersive Cube” (read: room with lots of video screens on the walls) where they can view what it will look like from the inside, if it’s ever finished, and it will be, team execs swear. Early reviews on social media from fans who probably didn’t get personally immersed are that the design is “garbage” and an “abomination” and “the f*** is this ugly thing?” Me, I’m wondering how the A’s architects managed such a distant upper deck at a stadium with only 33,000 seats, plus whether at the real stadium everyone who enters will have to remove their shoes like in the simulation.
- Sad, soft caves for indoor sportsmen, check.
- Ex-AEG/Oak View Group stadium developer Tim Leiweke won’t be going to jail for bid rigging after all — no, not because he’s necessarily not guilty, the other reason this happens these days.
- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is getting his stadium-side casino, saw that coming.
- The 2026 Winter Olympics hockey arena in Milan is running behind schedule and has the wrong rink dimensions for international standards. Defector doesn’t report whether this will lead to it going over budget, but c’mon, you know how this movie ends.
MLS’ commissioner is Don Garber.
That’s an anagram of Don Berger! Almost.
I spent all my allotted writing time today trying and failing to find an appropriate Music Man reference, I had none left to make sure I got major public figures’ names right.
Been there.
Can’t we call him Doug Boner instead?
On the Olympic hockey rink, I did enjoy that the deputy commissioner said if it’s not ready then the NHL wont be sending players.
https://www.dailyfaceoff.com/news/bill-daly-rink-not-completed-nhlers-olympics-milano-cortina-2026
In another piece of Friday news, the jaguars stadium is (at this time, and it’s still early) expected to come in $100 million over its projected $1.4 billion estimate.
Shocking, I know.
https://www.jacksonville.com/story/news/local/2025/12/02/jacksonville-stadium-makeover-is-over-original-1-4-billion-budget/87566453007/#
If you have a couple hours to burn, hockey ice width gets complicated. The NHL has been standard since Boston, Chicago and Buffalo got new arenas in the late 90s. The problem with the international width is it allows defensemen to easily push forwards to the sides, out of the shooting lanes. Gary Bettman felt the Vancouver 2010 Olympic tournament was ideal. Using NHL rules, officials and ice. And would prefer to keep it that way. Colleges, which have used both Olympic and International rinks, are experimenting with hybrid rinks, slightly wider than NHL, narrower than international. And some have converted to NHL standard. If the 2026 rink is three feet shorter, that’ll make it 9 feet longer than old Chicago stadium, and 6 feet longer than Boston Garden. They’ll take it out of the neutral zone so it should not change the play too much. I’ve played on NHL size and international size, and sucked on both.
There’s really no excuse for this. But the IOC apparently approved it, so here we go. Or maybe not given that the arena is looking like it won’t be finished in time.
It won’t be the first time an olympic venue is unfinished while it is being used (it’s happened in several summer and a couple of winter olympics IIRC).
Since the IOC is all about the money, I would say it doesn’t really matter all that much if the games (or parts thereof) happen or not. The gelt is transferred and the graft is paid.
Let’s stay focused on the big picture in all this.
Does the Nowhere Athletics immersive 3D experience include fans screaming obscenities and telling John Fisher to sell the team?
If not, I would suggest the whole thing lacks authenticity.