I was on a stadium panel at Baruch College yesterday — video evidence to be available shortly, I hope — and one of the points I tried to make was that both elected officials and voters need to closely examine stadium deals, because the total costs almost always involve something hidden in the fine print, often around who gets what revenues and who pays for what operating expenses.

And while the latest news about the 2026 Men’s World Cup isn’t a stadium story per se, it does reveal the importance for cities to pay attention to the details when signing major sports deals:

The new “Host City Supporter” programme … involved the host cities – Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, to go with two in Canada and three in Mexico – signing up to contracts where they bore most of the costs, with limited access to tournament revenue, but on the understanding this could be made up by the new programme. The aim was that every city would make around $25-30m from this, through a total of 10 Host City deals per city, but most cities are currently nowhere close to either target due to how restrictive Fifa’s own sponsorships are…. As one example, Philadelphia explored a $5m deal with local convenience store chain, Wawa, but the company’s sale of food was considered a breach of Fifa’s exclusivity agreement with McDonald’s.

Yep, FIFA, in the most FIFA-y way possible, told North American host cities that bearing all the World Cup costs while getting no direct World Cup revenue (not even sales taxes!) would be fine, because they could sell their own sponsorships — but then made it nearly impossible to find sponsors because FIFA’s own sponsors had locked up almost all of the market categories. The Independent reports that some cities have resorted to approaching “local dry cleaners and mechanics,” which is not likely to get them up to $25-30 million apiece in sponsorship revenue.

How much of a hole will this leave host cities in? The Independent says that the 11 U.S. host cities are facing “a collective shortfall of at least $250m.” However, the paper also claims that a requested $625 million in federal funding — FIFA Peace Prize winner Donald Trump hasn’t committed to it yet — would provide “an average of $56.8m [which] won’t come close to meeting costs,” implying that either it’s a $250 million loss per city or that whoever was editing this part of the Independent story didn’t read the “collective shortfall” piece. Earlier reports had the per-city costs as in the $100-200 million range, so the truth is likely lost in the fog of FIFA war.

This is par for the course for sports mega-events: Nobody knows how much exactly the Olympics cost, either, even in years when the host city doesn’t literally set fire to its ledgers. But whether it’s city taxpayers or federal taxpayers who end up footing the bill, it’s sure not going to be FIFA, which should help make up some of the organization’s shortfall now that it’s promised to stop taking bribes, maybe.