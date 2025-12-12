Friday roundup: What if schools got all the money they needed and sports teams had to hold bake sales to build stadiums?

Yes, that story about nobody knowing how much the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics cost because the Olympic committee literally set fire to its financial records is incredible, and yes, I really need to make a fridge magnet about it. This is more a note to myself than to you all, feel free to skip ahead to this week’s speed-round bullet points:
- Cleveland mayor’s office chief of staff Bradford Davy said of the Guardians and Cavaliers owners’ insistence on more public money for venue upkeep and upgrades that “we are going to have to make sure that those relationships are strong and thoughtful,” but also that “the general revenue fund cannot be held accountable” and the city needs to look for other revenue sources that wouldn’t take away from spending on basic city services. I see where this is inevitably going, just be sure to say no to soufflés.
- Also in Cleveland news, a federal judge has declined to issue an injunction against the state of Ohio’s use of unclaimed private funds to pay $600 million toward a Browns stadium plus more for other private sports projects, but is letting a lawsuit against the spending to move forward. It’s unclear what will happen if the Browns get their state check and the state then either loses its case or has its unclaimed private fund pool drained by state residents applying to get their money back — look for other revenue sources, I guess, it’s all the rage!
- A consultant hired by the Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District has issued a report concluding that the Milwaukee Brewers stadium parking lots could hold $700-800 million worth of development, which if fully built out and taxed would supply $18.8 million a year in property taxes. True, the land is owned by the state stadium authority and so is tax-exempt, but maybe the district could cut a deal for payments in lieu of property taxes with some as-yet-unidentified developer, despite “environmental issues” like the parking lots being partly in a flood zone? Anyway, the Brewers’ president of business operations called it a “good first step,” that’s enough to build an entire headline around, print it!
- Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has hired a team of lobbyists to push for public money from the federal and provincial governments for the new arena that the team has been fighting for since before their old owner died. It’s not clear exactly how much the lobbyists are asking for beyond money for “infrastructure financing and other government programs,” but the Ontario government does have an $8 billion infrastructure fund sitting right there, which you know must get Andlauer salivating. The local media is also reporting that Andlauer wants a similar deal to the one the Calgary Flames owners got in which about $300 million is coming from the province of Alberta and $537 million from the city of Calgary, but also that the Sens owner “has publicly stated that the organization will not be asking the City of Ottawa for taxpayers’ money.” Say no to soufflés, Michael!
- Springfield is still looking at building a pro soccer stadium. Which Springfield? All of them, probably?
- Rhode Island officials have refinanced their Pawtucket soccer stadium bonds with the terrible interest rate and somehow managed to be both paying even more this time and also having the state treasury for the first time be the backstop for bond payments. GoLocalProv reports that “the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency have refused to comment on the new financing scheme,” and can you really blame them?
- If you’ve been craving a supercut of the Buffalo Bills-themed Hallmark movie (horrifyingly not the first NFL-team-themed Hallmark movie) only containing the parts where the male romantic lead talks about how great the new Bills stadium is, Defector has got you covered.
5 comments on “Friday roundup: What if schools got all the money they needed and sports teams had to hold bake sales to build stadiums?”
What if pigs fly? What if the Donald resigned and went to work in a homeless shelter?
According to the Wikipedia page about the Chiefs-themed Hallmark movie: “The holiday tv movie was announced when Hallmark Media joined forces with the Kansas City Chiefs to produce a Christmas NFL-theme movie with Skydance Media’s sport division Skydance Sports co-producing.”
Skydance, of course, being David Ellison’s entertainment company that had only ever lost money in the runup to his buyout of Paramount. If this is what they were churning out, somehow I’m not surprised. I look forward to David and what remains of his dad howling for additional tax breaks and subsidies for the film industry in a few years, now that they will be losing money at proper studio scale.
Springfield better pony up the money for a stadium or the team will move to Shelbyville.
or Brockway, Ogdenville, or North Haverbrook. By gum, that will put them on the map.
That Bills movie is horrid.
I love the “your kids and grandkids will know you were a part” of the new stadium.
More likely they will know they had mediocre upstate NY Christmases because you bought two PSLs instead.
Because footbaaaawwwwwwww is important, y’all!