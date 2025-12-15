Vancouver gives preliminary okay to build Whitecaps stadium on public land amid move threats

One week after MLS commissioner Don Garber said the Vancouver Whitecaps needed a “better lease” or else it’d be a shame about those paratroopers, the Vancouver city council and team owners have signed a memorandum of understanding to “explore” a new stadium and an entertainment district around it at a recently closed city-owned racetrack. And while there are still a lot of details to resolve — the MOU only establishes an exclusive negotiating period until the end of 2026 — the basic principles seem to have been worked out: The Whitecaps owners will build the stadium and arrange for the surrounding development in exchange for getting discounted access to public land.

Under the terms of the MOU, the Whitecaps would be financially responsible for building the stadium, while receiving the land at a below-market rate on a long-term lease. However, the real change to the face of Vancouver wouldn’t come from the stadium — but a new “entertainment district” that the Whitecaps would receive continual profits from. “If you have to build a stadium in Vancouver and it’s only the stadium, then the cost … will not put you in a financially better situation than we are now,” said [Whitecaps CEO Axel] Schuster, who has said a better long-term business model for the Whitecaps outside of B.C. Place was necessary to attract new investors. “If we want to build a successful future for this club here, we have to get to a better and financial sustainable situation as a club … so we have to develop a whole plan around this.”

The MOU actually says that the project will pay “fair market value rents,” but also that such rents (and any property taxes and/or payments in lieu of them) will be “determined by the Parties as part of the negotiations,” so these are numbers that are going to be haggled over, not calculated by an independent assessor. Which, if the goal is to put the Whitecaps in a “better and financial sustainable situation” (sic), makes sense: You don’t make windfall profits by leasing city land at market rates, you do it by getting a sweetheart deal on the property and then keeping all the revenues for yourself.

The Whitecaps are indeed one of the less profitable teams in MLS, though calculating profit in that league has always been dodgy thanks to its single entity structure and reliance on inflated sale prices relative to actual income. Why the profits of the owners — Greg Kerfoot, Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett, and (yes that) Steve Nash — should be the city’s problem is another story, and is probably why the owners have leaned heavily on threats that if they don’t get their way on a stadium, they could sell the team to out-of-towners:

“There are interested parties that would like to buy the Whitecaps,” said [Vancouver mayor Ken] Sim. “There are interested parties who want to take the Whitecaps out of the city of Vancouver if we do not create an environment, or if there’s no opportunity to have your own stadium or you have your concessions in the economics around it. There is no viable option for anyone who wants to keep the Whitecaps in the city of Vancouver. “Let’s just call it what it is, there’s probably absolutely no path for the Vancouver Whitecaps to remain in Vancouver without this MOU.”

What makes all this especially interesting is that soccer is the only North American sport right now that isn’t a monopoly: The USL is moving ahead with forming a top division by 2027 that would compete with MLS as a tier-one league, even adopting promotion and relegation like European leagues use (and U.S. soccer fans are bitterly divided over). This means that even if the Whitecaps were to move, Vancouver could always apply for a USL team — or even a new MLS team, knowing that MLS would have to worry about their rival league staking a claim to Vancouver if MLS abandoned it. (Given the new promotion/relegation structure of the USL, it wouldn’t even have to be a top-tier team, but could be a lower-level team at first that could work its way up to the top by winning its league on the backs of relatively large-market revenues.) This changes the dynamic in a small but significant way, and arguably makes it even more unseemly for Vancouver’s mayor to be levying move threats on the team owners’ behalf rather than trying to cut a hard bargain with them.

In any case, whether this ends up a bad deal for Vancouver taxpayers will depend on the details of what gets hashed out: There’s a big difference between getting a slight discount on city land and getting it virtually for free, and we (and possibly even the city negotiators) don’t know which it will be yet. Vancouver residents, the next year will be important for keeping your elected officials’ feet to the fire, at least in terms of being transparent about what’s being agreed to before it happens — don’t be like your neighbors to the south on this one.