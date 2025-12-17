Columbus council approves first $100m in public money for Blue Jackets, $150m still to go

The Columbus city council on Monday unanimously approved raising ticket taxes at the Blue Jackets‘ arena from 5% to 7%, while also increasing the share of the city’s casino tax that goes towards arena upgrades from 32% to 50%. As discussed last week, this is the first installment of a proposed $250 million in public subsidies for the once-privately-owned-before-a-govenment-bailout arena, with the rest to come from the state of Ohio’s unclaimed private accounts slush fund plus $50 million in ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

The ticket tax hike, as we’ve also discussed here before, is arguably the most defensible use of tax money for a private sports venue, because most of it ultimately comes out of the hide of whoever’s selling the tickets, which is largely here the Blue Jackets. (The short explanation: Teams are going to charge whatever the market will bear for tickets, and fans make that decision regardless of how much of the price is for a ticket tax, so team owners end up eating a significant chunk of the tax.) Diverting casino revenues, on the other hand, is just a straight-up handout: This is money that currently goes into the city’s operating fund, to the tune of about $2.34 million a year for the 18% slice that’s being given up. Over the course of a 30-year bond, which is how long the diversion is expected to last, that comes to about $35 million worth of future payments that will be going into the Blue Jackets owners’ pocket instead of used on public services.

Columbus Convention Authority executive director Ken Paul praised the council vote, saying “this doesn’t pit this decision against other funding priorities or other needs in our community” (it absolutely does) and “ultimately, those who benefit the most from Nationwide Arena will be paying for these improvements” (Casino Night Fallacy, everybody drink!). Councilmember Melissa Green was less enthused, noting that homeless services are being cut in a tight budget year and this is maybe not the best time to be instead siphoning off tax money for a hockey arena. (She voted for it anyway, but enthused she was not.)

The bigger subsidy, meanwhile, is still to come from that additional $150 million that the Blue Jackets’ billionaire owner John McConnell is seeking, most of it from the state’s unclaimed private funds pool that the Cleveland Browns owners have already tapped. With Ohioans racing to file claims for their uncashed checks and the like at quadruple the previous rate now that the Browns deal tipped them off that the state was sitting on their money, will there still be enough money to fund all the sports venues that teams want? Will the state of Ohio bother to check before signing the money over? Will the lawsuits against the state using this money prevail, even after a judge declined to issue an initial injunction? Lots to still be determined, but McConnell has his first taxpayer check, anyway, step by step the longest march.