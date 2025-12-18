Bears exec finally threatens to move team to Indiana in fight for $1B in Illinois public money

Chicago Bears execs have been asking Illinois for a pile of dough for a new stadium for years now, and have been consistently told by state leaders to go pound sand. And as a famous Chicagoan once almost said, “When the going gets tough, the tough seek leverage.” So it came to pass yesterday that Bears CEO Kevin Warren yesterday delivered what was clearly intended as a shot across Illinois’s bow, saying that he was now ready to consider moving across state lines:

We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois. Consequently, in addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana.

“This is not about leverage,” added Warren, but when you issue a public letter announcing that the only reason you’re considering leaving your state is because the state won’t lavish spending and tax breaks on you — sorry, provide “a commitment to essential local infrastructure” and “reasonable property tax certainty” that it only so happens would cost taxpayers more than $1 billion — it’s hard to read it any other way. (Warren also called Soldier Field “the oldest and smallest stadium in the NFL,” the first part of which is only true if you consider this to be the same stadium as this.)

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office certainly took it as saber-rattling, calling the statement “a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season.” Indiana officials, meanwhile, appeared happy to play along with whatever Warren has in mind, with Gov. Mike Braun saying, “This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State. Let’s get it done.”

Braun did not say whether he was ready to offer a billion dollars to get it done; Indiana’s legislature voted to create a sports development commission in April, but, notably, didn’t give it any actual money. Regardless, the magic of leverage — sorry, of “critically evaluating opportunities” — is that it’s not about how much anyone is offering, it’s about the mere prospect of a bidding war shaking loose public purse strings.

To some degree, the surprise is that Warren waited this long to drop the I-word: Indiana, after all, has a long history of shoveling good stadium money after bad, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals have already shown what you can get by threatening to hop across state lines. Though the Royals’ game of footsie with Kansas also shows the downside of actually going ahead and making threats concrete: The list of entities opposing a baseball stadium in Overland Park now includes the local telecom company, the national Jewish Community Center Association, the mayor of the city next door, and a “neighbor, friend, mother, community volunteer and former PTO president” who questions whether it would put at risk “safety for our Jewish neighbors.” If Indiana proves to be greater fools, this could work out well for the Bears owners, whether they land a stadium across state lines or use the possibility of one to pressure their home state into coughing up stadium money; if not, they could yet end up heading back home with their tails between their legs.