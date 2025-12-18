Bears exec finally threatens to move team to Indiana in fight for $1B in Illinois public money

Chicago Bears execs have been asking Illinois for a pile of dough for a new stadium for years now, and have been consistently told by state leaders to go pound sand. And as a famous Chicagoan once almost said, “When the going gets tough, the tough seek leverage.” So it came to pass yesterday that Bears CEO Kevin Warren yesterday delivered what was clearly intended as a shot across Illinois’s bow, saying that he was now ready to consider moving across state lines:
We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois.
Consequently, in addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana.
“This is not about leverage,” added Warren, but when you issue a public letter announcing that the only reason you’re considering leaving your state is because the state won’t lavish spending and tax breaks on you — sorry, provide “a commitment to essential local infrastructure” and “reasonable property tax certainty” that it only so happens would cost taxpayers more than $1 billion — it’s hard to read it any other way. (Warren also called Soldier Field “the oldest and smallest stadium in the NFL,” the first part of which is only true if you consider this to be the same stadium as this.)
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office certainly took it as saber-rattling, calling the statement “a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season.” Indiana officials, meanwhile, appeared happy to play along with whatever Warren has in mind, with Gov. Mike Braun saying, “This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State. Let’s get it done.”
Braun did not say whether he was ready to offer a billion dollars to get it done; Indiana’s legislature voted to create a sports development commission in April, but, notably, didn’t give it any actual money. Regardless, the magic of leverage — sorry, of “critically evaluating opportunities” — is that it’s not about how much anyone is offering, it’s about the mere prospect of a bidding war shaking loose public purse strings.
To some degree, the surprise is that Warren waited this long to drop the I-word: Indiana, after all, has a long history of shoveling good stadium money after bad, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals have already shown what you can get by threatening to hop across state lines. Though the Royals’ game of footsie with Kansas also shows the downside of actually going ahead and making threats concrete: The list of entities opposing a baseball stadium in Overland Park now includes the local telecom company, the national Jewish Community Center Association, the mayor of the city next door, and a “neighbor, friend, mother, community volunteer and former PTO president” who questions whether it would put at risk “safety for our Jewish neighbors.” If Indiana proves to be greater fools, this could work out well for the Bears owners, whether they land a stadium across state lines or use the possibility of one to pressure their home state into coughing up stadium money; if not, they could yet end up heading back home with their tails between their legs.
There are certainly easily accessible places in Hammond, near the casinos, where you could put a football stadium. But if the Bears want to do all those other things, entertainment districts, football villages, etc. Hammond is not where you want to be. That’s not the side of town where the money is. Arlington Heights and downtown are. And the Bears only own land in Arlington Heights.
Indiana will “…prove(s) to be the greater fools…” because many believe the Colts are responsible for the vibrant downtown with hotels and restaurants. In reality, these establishments can’t survive on 8-9 games/weekends per year. Also, people fail to realize that most (if not all) of the state and local taxes generated downtown are within the PSDA (established by the Legislature) and diverted to pay for the venues – Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indiana Convention Center. In addition, Braun is off to a rocky start so he’s looking for a win especially in deep blue Northwest Indiana.
Glancing at the map… I look forward to the Lakes of the Four Seasons Bears. Or perhaps the Gary Bears, whose new mascot could be a friendly, hirsute man with an appreciation for revealing leather fashion.
Yes, yes. Throwback time. The Gary Staleys. Nobody will know whether it is a sports franchise or a person.
Or even better, the Gary Sandys.
Will it be effective? Probably.
Is NW Indiana where you want to be? Really? I can’t see it.
If I were Mayor of Chicago, Indiana would be my choice. With Arlington Heights and an entertainment district, there’s at least the possibility that some economic impact will be drawn to the suburbs. But if you put it just over the Chicago border in Hammond, most hotel and restaurant business is likely to stay downtown Chicago with people driving on GameDay. All of the economic impact with $0 on cost
That’s a good point. Who would build a hotel near a stadium that host 10 to 20 events a year. And I’m not sure Indiana would get all the player’s income tax either, since their practice facilities are in Lake Forest, it seem Illinois would still get a cut. And I just can’t imagine the Halas’s moving from Lake Forest to Garry/Hammond.
Although that would be going full circle, since George Halas started out with the Hammond All-Stars, so maybe there would be a desire to return. But I doubt it.
I understand the psychology of it, but putting a central location for a football stadium does not make nearly as much sense as it does for a ballpark or arena. Stadiums are empty most days of the year. Maybe it’s ok that they’re out in the sprawl.
With some vision, that whole bit of Chicago around Soldier Field could be used for something a lot better than a big concrete convention center and a stadium. That could be a whole new lakefront neighborhood.
I’ve been to that convention center many times. It’s nice that they have direct bus lanes from the hotels in the Loop, but otherwise, it is just an enormous concrete box. And, as has been discussed in these pages, conventions are getting smaller (hopefully). I imagine many architects could imagine a new kind of convention center for a new age – smaller, more sunlight, more conducive to human interaction.
Congratulations to the “state leadership” if they have truly convinced the Bears to bugger off somewhere else.
I realize that the proposed part of Indiana they are considering attempting to fleece is not Indianapolis itself, but are there no territorial protections involved that would require the league (and in this case Indiana’s existing team) to approve this?
I can see the NFL rubber stamping it if it means a couple of billion in free money for one of it’s franchises… but do the Colts have no say in another team moving in?
It seems unlikely, for example, that if another franchise wanted to move to Illinois the Bears would not object in the strongest possible way.
I doubt the NFL would object to free money. They let the Washington team move to Maryland a year after the Ravens moved there. The old football Cardinals floated a move to the Illinois side of the river, but no one takes the GridBirds seriously. Seems the biggest problem would be every dollars Indiana spent on the Bears, it would need to be matched by spending on the Colts too. The NFL might like having Illinois without a team. Then every team wanting a new stadium could threaten to move there.
Indiana tried this in the 90s. The Bears, City of Chicago, and the State were all stupid when they did the renovation/rebuilding of Soldier Field. They spent more on that than any NFL stadium at the time and they got a monstrosity no one likes and also has the smallest capacity in the league. Detroit built Ford Field at the same time for over $100 million less and no one is talking about replacing it.