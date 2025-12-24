Chiefs stadium subsidy hits $4.1B, could siphon off taxes from 293-square-mile swath of Kansas

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days since Monday’s announcement that the state of Kansas was offering Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt billions of dollars in cash and tax breaks to move across the border from Missouri, and more details are still only now becoming clear. Catching up on the latest:

After I guesstimated that the total public cost of the deal for Kansas taxpayers would be $3 billion or so — up to $2.775 billion in state-backed STAR bonds to build an up-to-$4.4 billion stadium-and-other-development complex, plus an unknown amount of property tax breaks — sports economist Geoffrey Propheter jumped in with some more fine-grained math:

The number we want to focus on is the “PV” (for present value) column; the “nominal” column is for payments added up over years, which would be like figuring out the cost of your house by adding up all your mortgage payments over time. Still, Propheter has the total cost to state taxpayers at more than $4.1 billion, including: More than $3.1 billion in payments on the STAR bonds. As Propheter notes above, “cap is not what is owed to bondholders but what the state commits to project”; in other words, while the amount of money going to the Chiefs is capped at $2.775 billion, the state still needs to provide for bondholder profits, bank fees, and the like, so Kansas ends up spending more than Hunt gets. $497 million in property tax breaks thanks to the state taking possession of the land, a number that I’m willing to take as gospel given that Propheter literally wrote the book on this stuff. $444 million in future maintenance on the stadium. In my calculations yesterday, I dismissed this as being covered by the Chiefs’ $7 million a year rent payments, but those won’t come close to paying off $444 million in present value. Plus, as Propheter noted to me in an email, rent payments could legitimately be seen as, you know, rent payments — if the state of Kansas is choosing to spend those on stadium upkeep, that’s its choice, but it doesn’t make it less of a subsidy.

That’s a bit bigger than just the stadium and its immediate surroundings — it would cover 293 square miles, cannibalizing sales and liquor taxes from an enormous chunk of the northeast corner of the state. This handily puts the lie to Gov. Laura Kelly’s claim that the stadium “requires no new funds from the current state budget,” since sales and liquor taxes from those 293 square miles currently go to the state budget, and replacing them is 100% going to require new funds. And that mammoth stadium district is still just a preliminary estimate: Because STAR bonds can only by law be paid off with taxes from within the district, Kansas will eventually have to draw a big enough district to make bond buyers confident that the proceeds can pay off the state’s stadium debt — meaning Topekans might still wait to hold on to their wallets, just in case.

All this has led one sports business writer to call the proposed Chiefs agreement “the most lopsided stadium deal in NFL history,” thanks to the public taking on the vast majority of the costs while team owners keep 100% of the revenues. That may be pushing it — the $6.6 billion Washington Commanders deal is still the benchmark for governmental malpractice here — but however you slice it, the Chiefs deal is real lopsided. Given all the glee from Kansas state officials at having pulled this off, it’s probably too much to hope that cooler heads will prevail, but after seeing Tampa Bay Rays and Anaheim Angels and Philadelphia 76ers deals collapse after they were seemingly set in stone, anything can still happen.

Meanwhile, let’s give the closing words to Propheter, who from the looks of my RSS feed has spent the last 24 hours doing nothing but talking to reporters:

“I just can’t believe, in my lifetime, we went from a couple $100 million stadiums to billions and no one caring,” he said. “When I say ‘no one caring,’ that’s hyperbole — lots of people care — but lawmakers in no way, shape or form pausing to think: ‘We can’t find something else to do with billions of dollars? It has to be for this?'”