How Kansas governor claims $4B Chiefs stadium subsidy will cost “no new taxes,” and whether this makes any damn sense

Judging from my email, the proposed Kansas City Chiefs stadium deal with the state of Kansas has set off a wave of cognitive dissonance among sports fans and taxpayers: Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state will spend $1.8 billion on a new stadium — really more like $4 billion, counting tax breaks and subsidies for additional development around the stadium — but also claims that the deal “requires no new funds from the current state budget and no new taxes on Kansans.” How can a stadium both cost taxpayers billions of dollars and also be free?

This is a topic that deserves a full analysis with lots of numbers and math, but those are still being compiled. In the meantime, let’s examine more closely that “no new taxes” claim, what kind of logic it relies on, and whether it holds water.

About $3 billion of the Chiefs subsidy will come from STAR (Sales Tax and Revenue) bonds, which are a kind of tax increment financing, or TIF: A governmental body, in this case the state of Kansas, calculates the current total amount of taxes being paid in a designated district and guarantees that this amount will continue to be collected. (For STAR bonds this is only for sales taxes, making it technically a STIF.) Any additional revenue that comes in — the “increment” — gets diverted to pay off the bonds, which in this case would pay off the stadium.

The idea here is to only spend what new value you get from a project: If moving the Chiefs across state lines increases sales tax receipts by X dollars, then only X dollars will go toward paying off the bonds. State taxpayers, the theory goes, are held harmless: The state is collecting the same amount of taxes as it would without the Chiefs, so the stadium pays for itself. Here’s Gov. Kelly, telling the New York Times how she plans to spend $3 billion paying off STAR bonds without costing anyone anything:

Kelly said Kansas will take tax dollars only above and beyond what was previously generated in the area — thanks to the Chiefs’ arrival — to fund the new initiative. “So the shopper, the diner, they will not be paying any new tax,” Kelly said.

The problems start to arise when it comes to calculating what “thanks to the Chiefs’ arrival” means. TIFs don’t actually try to calculate how much in tax revenue is actually created by the new development — they just assume that any new spending was caused by the project, and kick that amount back to developers as a presumed windfall. This leaves lots of room for subsidizing projects that would happen with or without the subsidy: Chicago famously created so many TIF districts under Mayor Richard Daley two decades ago that it had to raise taxes on the remaining parts of the city to cover for all the holes it was blowing it its tax base.

It also leaves open the possibility that a lot of the “new” taxes being siphoned off would have been collected regardless, thanks to natural economic growth, inflation, etc. University of Colorado Denver economist Geoffrey Propheter, who has clearly spent a lot of his Christmas week explaining tax increments to reporters, describes it this way:

“I will bet my life on it that somewhere within 300 square miles, in that 300 square mile district, someone’s going to buy a Chipotle burrito, someone’s going to buy a lawnmower, someone’s going to buy a T-shirt, all these taxable goods,” Propheter said. “It’s going to happen whether the Chiefs are there or not. The difference is now; those dollars are going to the Chiefs, even though it has nothing to do with the Chiefs.”

This seems obvious if you think about how spending works: There’s almost zero chance that sales taxes in a district covering most of Wyandotte and Johnson counties would stay flat for 30 years if the Chiefs didn’t move in. But we can also perform a simple thought experiment here: How much Chiefs-related spending would there have to be to pay off the STAR bonds by itself? A $3 billion bond at 4.25% interest over 30 years will cost about $175 million a year in tax receipts. Kansas’s state sales tax is 6.5%. (Liquor taxes also go into paying off STAR bonds, but they’re a tiny fraction of the sales tax total.) That means Chiefs-related new spending would need to be $2.7 billion a year — this for a team whose total annual revenue, including TV money that isn’t subject to sales taxes, is currently less than a quarter of that total.

Looked at another way, if you assume that a new 65,000-seat stadium would sell out ten games a year, that means each and every Chiefs fan would need to spend an additional $4,000 per game in Kansas, over and above what they would spend in the state regardless, for the state to break even. Anything less than that, and Kansas taxpayers will have to make up the difference, just as was the case with Chicago’s TIFs.

This is, on some level, a variation on the Casino Night Fallacy, where any tax money touched by a team is designated as “team-related” and therefore fair game for the team owner to demand to keep. Only in this case, it’s money that the team may never have touched in the first place: All those new lawnmower purchases get credited to the Chiefs’ account regardless of whether they have anything to do with a football stadium being built elsewhere in the county. The net fiscal benefit of luring a pro football team across state lines isn’t zero, but after subtracting out spending that would have taken place regardless, spending that is cannibalized from elsewhere in the state, and tax money that will be needed to pay for new costs like police and fire services to a new stadium development (and schools if it includes residences), the amount of actual new money is certain to be way, way less than the state’s $4 billion expense. We can debate how much red ink Kansas taxpayers will end up swimming in if this stadium comes to pass — and I do hope to have more specific numbers soon — but it’s likely to be somewhere between a lot and a whole hell of a lot.