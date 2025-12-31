Experts debate just how many billions of dollars Kansas will lose on Chiefs stadium deal

It’s been a whole 48 hours since the last Kansas City Chiefs stadium update — here’s what’s been happening:
- After my back-of-the-envelope estimates on Monday that tax revenue from a Chiefs stadium wouldn’t come close to paying off Kansas’s $1.8 billion in stadium bonds — let alone the $3 billion in total bond costs including for an adjacent entertainment district, or the $4 billion counting tax breaks and future maintenance costs — I checked in with sports economist Geoffrey Propheter to see if he got the same results. His conclusion: Even if he uses the most generous figures for fan spending, assumes that no Kansas-dwelling Chiefs fans would take the place of Missouri residents following the move, and credits a stadium with six major concerts a year, “the average user (including kids) generates $41 in KS state sales tax revenue per game/event whereas the state needs each user to generate $122 per event to hold everyone else harmless.” Put another way, the stadium would see $693 million in annual taxable sales but would need $2 billion in sales for the state to break even. Put a third way: “Chiefs games and concerts, using the stupidest, most unreasonably generous assumptions I can’t justify without laughing, only gets the state to 33% of the way to the annual debt service needed under existing tax policy.” You could make the assumptions even more unreasonably generous — say, by figuring that new advances in cloning technology will allow for 10 Taylor Swift concerts a year — and this is still a question not of whether Kansas will lose tax money on this deal, but how many billions it will lose.
- Patrick Tuohey of the Better Cities Project did his own math, this time assuming that the bonds will come with a higher interest rate of 6%, since they won’t be backed by the full state treasury. (Propheter, he notes, thinks this interest rate is likely a tad high, and used the 4.2% rate for state-backed bonds in order to make his projections as conservative as possible.) Tuohey’s conclusion: Total sales within the entire 300-square-mile stadium district would have to more than double just for the state to break even. There’s a possible workaround, but it would involve setting the baseline tax year to sometime last decade, allowing the state to use existing tax revenues to pay off the Chiefs stadium — exactly what Kansas leaders have been promising they won’t do, but without it, no one may be willing to buy the stadium bonds.
- It’s worth noting that although Chiefs owner Clark Hunt will only be putting up 40% of the stadium cost, he’ll be keeping 100% of the stadium revenues without sharing any with taxpayers, so it’s good that people are noting that.
- Tim Hamilton, a professor of economics at Johnson County Community College, said businesses in the stadium district will have to raise prices to make up for additional tax being charged — which would be true if there were additional sales tax being charged, but the tax rate will remain the same, it’s only increased tax revenue that will be siphoned off for stadium payments, so it seems like something got lost in translation here. What’s more likely to happen is that Kansas will raise taxes elsewhere to pay for all the stuff it won’t be able to count on using rising Wyandotte and Johnson county sales taxes for, and that could raise prices.
- Is this all the most expensive sports stadium subsidy in human history? I say it’s in second place to the $6.6 billion (at least) Washington Commanders deal approved this summer; economist J.C. Bradbury notes that the Commanders deal includes subsidies for the surrounding development, and the $1.8 billion in state money for the Chiefs stadium itself is a new record. Fair enough, though Commanders owner Josh Harris no doubt isn’t picky about whether his $6.6 billion is coming via checks from the state or free land, it all ends up in the same place.
- The Washington Post’s editorial board has chimed in for some reason, calling Gov. Laura Kelly’s arguments for the stadium subsidy “nonsense” and saying Kelly and the legislature “could show respect for taxpayers by stopping this deal before its final approval next year.” (The Post editors hated the Commanders deal, too, so props to them for consistency, even if that consistency is limited to “yay free markets” except for the guy who owns the paper.)
- Chiefs fans are afraid that the team will use the new stadium as an excuse to require personal seat licenses and charge higher ticket prices, which seems likely given that all the other team owners are doing it.
- Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas is already out stumping for a new Royals stadium in his city’s downtown — estimated cost: who the hell knows — and said that he knows the public will support this because the nonprofit that owns the city’s train station lit it up blue this weekend, that’s how polling works, right?
- Tuohey’s KCMO interview with me from a week ago today already feels like ancient history, but if you want to check it out, give a listen here.
One comment on “Experts debate just how many billions of dollars Kansas will lose on Chiefs stadium deal”
“Union Station lights up blue, backs downtown Royals stadium in Kansas City”
(Insert Kmart joke)