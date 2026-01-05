Kansas council rep sets up website to calculate how many billions Chiefs stadium would cost taxpayers

The Kansas Reflector has done a deeper dive into how the STAR bonds for a new Kansas City Chiefs stadium in Kansas would work, and while it doesn’t change the likely total subsidies much — we’re still talking a couple billion here, a couple billion there — there are some worthwhile takeaways.

First off, this is the most coherent concise summary I’ve seen yet of the problems with Gov. Laura Kelly’s “no new taxes” argument:

It is accurate when state leaders say no new taxes will be implemented to move the Chiefs across the border, said Ian Graves, a Prairie Village City Council member and self-described public finance policy wonk who has been studying the details. However, the project may require new taxes down the road to cover the loss of revenue growth that would normally flow into the state’s coffers, he said.

That’s exactly right: The issue isn’t that Kansas will lose money it’s getting now, but rather that it will lose money it would otherwise get in the future — which, since money is money, still has the potential to blow a huge hole in the state budget. And in fact Kansas could even lose some money it’s receiving now: The state secretary of commerce would have the power to set the base value (taxes that won’t be handed over to the Chiefs) at below what the state is receiving now in the stadium district, cutting into public funds currently available. “They could just make everything zero,” notes Washburn University economist Paul Byrne. “If they choose a base value that’s below what would typically be a base value, well then you’re even more clearly capturing sales tax revenue or property tax revenue, or whatever would have gone to the state and to the local government.”

There’s also that issue of local governments: Kansas Commerce Department chief counsel Bob North said he “anticipates” both Olathe County and Kansas City, Kansas, to kick in their share of increased sales taxes to help pay off the STAR bonds, calling it “really important, and something that we’re monitoring very closely.” Local governments would seem to have zero motivation to kick in out of their own future tax revenues — it would just shift costs from the state budget to city and county budgets — but maybe if state officials argue that it would otherwise blow up the Chiefs moving in, they can be arm-twisted to contribute.

To make sense of all this, or at least show the range of possibilities, Graves, the Prairie Village council member, has created an interactive STAR bond site where anyone can tweak the parameters of the deal to see how it affects two key metrics: 1) whether the bonds are viable (i.e., if the STAR bond fund actually runs dry) and 2) how much tax money will eventually be diverted into the Chiefs stadium project. For example, here’s the default settings, with a 5% bond rate and Olathe and KCMO kicking in funds:

The good news: The amount of new tax revenue raised starts being enough to cover bond payments after five years, after which it just siphons off a flat $175 million a year in sales taxes, but anything over that goes back into the general fund. The bad news: That’s still nearly $5 billion in state money over 30 years, which would be around $2.7 billion in present value, still the second-most expensive NFL stadium subsidy in history, by a wide margin.

And if we change the assumptions just a bit, things could be much worse. Let’s say we assume a full $3 billion for STAR bonds for both the stadium and accompanying development (plus financing costs), ratchet the interest rate up to 6% because these are risky bonds (if the economy collapses, any reduction in sales tax growth could quickly put them underwater), and say that Olathe and KCMO decline to participate:

Now it’s 12 years before the state of Kansas can start using any new sales taxes from the stadium district on actual state needs, and the total subsidy has swelled to $8 billion over 30 years, which is nearly $4.8 billion in present value. And Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s share of the costs sinks from 24% to 17% — and that’s before accounting that he can pay off his share out of stadium revenues, while the state would get none of those, not even naming rights on a publicly owned building. (The state would get whatever incremental tax revenues it could steal from across the border in Missouri, but that would require a whole other set of sliders depending on your assumptions about who’d be seeing Chiefs games and where else they’d be spending their money otherwise.)

Sorry for sounding like a broken record, but while there are still lots of unknowns here, it’s still largely a question of whether this Chiefs stadium deal would be real bad for Kansas, or catastrophically bad for Kansas. It’s at least good to see these questions being asked, by both local media and local elected officials, before all the final signoffs are made on the plan. It’s not often that terrible stadium deals are blocked or improved once they’re announced, but it does happen from time to time; the ball is now in the court of city, county, and state officials in Kansas, as well as Kansas residents who need to decide how much lost state revenue is too much to pay not to have to drive a few extra miles to see Chiefs games across the Missouri line.