Chiefs lawyer says spending $4B in tax money on stadium will cost nothing, because pie

The commerce committees of the Kansas state house and senate spent an hour yesterday investigating the “real facts” of the Kansas City Chiefs stadium deal, as House commerce chair Sean Tarwater put it, and naturally enough they started by talking to … the Chiefs’ lawyer?

Korb Maxwell, the attorney representing the Chiefs, repeatedly asserted that the team’s move is all upside for Kansas taxpayers — a claim that experts have cast doubt on. “It’s a great day to be a Kansas taxpayer because we pulled . . . all of this off without raising taxes on Kansas taxpayers, without using any base revenues from the State General Fund, and without pleading the full faith and credit of our state to the bonds,” said Maxwell, who called Kansas’ STAR bonds “tried, true and tested.”

Maxwell is correct that the Chiefs stadium would not directly raise taxes — it would only siphon off future taxes as spending rises with inflation, forcing the state to raise other taxes if it wants to backfill to pay for the services that money would otherwise have covered. And he’s likewise correct that it won’t use “base revenues” from the general fund, at least unless the state chooses to backdate the baseline year for the tax increment in order to keep the STAR bonds from being underwater, in which case it absolutely will.

And Maxwell didn’t stop there:

Maxwell said that if the stadium were privately owned, the $1.8 billion in STAR bond funds would be subject to federal income taxes and 45% of the public incentive money would end up in Washington D.C. “That would blow a huge hole in the budget for this project, and frankly would not allow it to move forward,” Maxwell said. “The fix to that is having a public authority.”

What? No, that’s only if they funded the stadium using private bonds, it has nothing to do with who owns the building. Also, there hasn’t been a tax bracket as high as 45% since the Carter administration, are you drunk, sir?

State Rep. Rui Xu then pushed back on the “no new taxes” trope, pointing out that “even if we just have inflation — let’s say 3% over 30 years — that means prices in 30 years will be 150% what they are today, just with compounding. And if we’re not allowed to capture that full growth . . . I don’t see how it’s possible that the priorities can’t shift as a result of just that.” To which Maxwell replied, “This is really about growing the pie for our state, not just arguing over the current pie out there,” which is either missing the point entirely or grasping the point and attempting to redirect people’s attention through images of sweet, beautiful new pie.

These are all good reasons to call people for testimony who are not the mouthpiece for the entity lined up to get a $4 billion check from your state, but commerce committees gonna commerce committee. Fortunately, some other Kansas locals are asking other pointed questions:

Wyandotte County and the city of Kansas City, Kansas, which share government leadership, are still considering whether to kick in their own shares of sales taxes from the stadium district so the state isn’t on the hook for all of it. (Wyandotte and KCK would benefit by, I dunno, something about pie?) The city and county’s chief financial officer, Shelley Kneuvean, said her staff will be conducting an independent financial analysis to figure out how to devote future city and county tax revenues without adversely affecting public services, good luck with that.

State senator Kenny Titus expressed concern that the Chiefs could move again once their lease runs out in 30 years, leaving an empty stadium. “We absolutely plan to be there for the very long term,” replied Maxwell, though not in any kind of legally binding way.

The city and county are already redirecting more than $5 million a year to pay off four other STAR bond projects, including the Kansas Speedway, reports the Kansas City Star.

Speaking of the Kansas Speedway project, Rep. Lynn Melton has some thoughts on that: “I went to the community meetings, and we were told that once the bonds were paid off, there’s going to be no school bonds being floated, our taxes will go down because there will be all this revenue. And now we’ve seen the STAR bonds paid off early, that’s all fine and dandy, but we’ve not seen any of that.”

These are all issues that could use more attention, if Maxwell weren’t soaking it all up himself. Maybe first do the independent financial analysis, then ask the team spokesperson about the findings, rather than acting like a real estate lawyer understands how the substitution effect works? Just a thought.