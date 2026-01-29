Indiana senates passes bill to create stadium authority for Bears, still mum on how much or what tax money to provide

The Indiana senate yesterday overwhelmingly passed its bill to create a sports authority for a potential Chicago Bears stadium, and let’s see how the local news media handled it:

WNDU-TV: “Indiana Senate passes Chicago Bears stadium funding bill“

Bzzzzt, nope! The sports authority bill contains no funding at all, though it does describe a bunch of potential funding sources, including “local excise taxes,” which include both vehicle fees and taxes on cigarettes and alcohol, as well as food and beverage and hotel taxes. The state legislature will presumably still have to vote to direct any taxes to the Bears, as well as figure out which taxes to use, which could easily set up a Kansas-style “How big a stadium district and how much of the taxes get counted as ‘new’?” dilemma.

Indianapolis Star: “Indiana Senate approves bill to finance NFL stadium with eye on Chicago Bears“

Not a whole lot better, even if technically “finance” is more accurate than “funding,” since “How will you finance your home purchase?” can be truthfully answered “By taking out a 30-year mortgage” even if the answer to “How will you fund paying off that mortgage?” is “Sell blood plasma, ig?”

Indiana Capital Chronicle: “Indiana’s bid for the Chicago Bears gains momentum with Senate vote“

Getting warmer, if only because “momentum” is such a nebulous term that putting it in a headline becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, since the main measure of momentum is whether it results in headlines about your newfound momentum. The ICC article has more details than the others, at least, including Indiana state senate sponsor Ryan Mishler acknowledging that the bill “just creates the framework” and that “a lot of other details will need to be added,” yeah, no kidding.

None of this quite rises to the level of a competing bid, but it does allow Bears execs to wave an Indiana move threat under Illinois officials’ noses, where it already looks to be having an impact. In fact, a non-offer could be better for the Bears than a real offer, because this way they can use it as leverage for whatever they want from Illinois, rather than Illinois elected officials being able to go, “Okay, what Indiana offered you, plus $1.” Nebulousness is the father of leverage, as Jerry Reinsdorf probably never said, but should have.