Royals owner threatens to move team to counties that no longer want him

What’s a sports team owner to do when his bidding war is running out of bidders? If you’re Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, you just keep on pretending you have bidders anyway. Reports KMBC-TV:

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman said the team is still exploring stadium options on both sides of the state line. Sherman made the comments at a “Royals Rally” at Kauffman Stadium Saturday. He said the team is focused on finding a place to develop a mixed-use site for year-round entertainment. Sherman also said Clay County is still in play to be the home of the Royals.

Okay, sure, cool. Sherman can also still be “exploring” stadium options in Greensboro or the middle of Central Park or Antarctica, that doesn’t actually help if those places aren’t exploring giving him money as well. Unless, of course, he thinks that making this kind of statement will result in headlines about how his Royals could still move to Kansas and so Kansas City, Missouri needs to step up with subsidies … oh. Oh.

Just straight-up lying about whether you have other stadium offers is pretty shameless, but hey, it’s worked before. Though none of those involved Kansas City in any way, so (checks notes) … oh. Oh. In that case, give Sherman his Nobel Prize for Chutzpah right now, nobody’s going to top that this year.