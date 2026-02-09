Boston women’s soccer stadium to cost taxpayers 2.5 times as much as value of team

It’s been a few months since we’ve checked in on Boston’s plan to spend $100 million to rebuild White Stadium for NWSL club Boston Legacy F.C., how’s that going?

The city of Boston’s project to overhaul Franklin Park’s White Stadium will cost taxpayers $135 million, up from a previous $90 million estimate — an increase Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has attributed to inflation and the rising costs of materials and labor…. She also said that Boston Legacy FC, the new professional women’s soccer team that is partnering with the city to pay for the project and will share the space with student athletes, will put in more than $190 million for its portion of the redevelopment. That puts the total cost of the project at more than $325 million — an eye-popping increase from the $200 million total the project was thought to cost last year.

Awesome. Wu’s criticism of New England Patriots heir Josh Kraft, who back when he was running for mayor last year claimed the stadium would end up costing the city $170 million, as not “grounded in reality” does not look so great about now — politicians of the world, you should have learned always to take the over on stadium cost predictions.

Wu didn’t only blame inflation for the rising price tag: She also said the “primary driver” was “we heard from community members that there were all of these dreams and hopes and goals and we decided to make the project better, and therefore more expensive, in response to that.” You little people with your big dreams for things like public water fountains, we did this for you! For you, I say!

Spending $135 million in public money toward a $325 million stadium could be worse — it could be $325 million toward a $325 million stadium — but it’s still pretty bad: The expansion fee for the women’s soccer team was only $53 million, meaning the city is now spending 155% more on a stadium than the franchise itself is worth. Boston will also get a snazzier place for high school soccer teams to play, sure, but the city could have skipped such Legacy-demanded expenses as a beer garden and just rehabbed the stadium for school sports for an estimated $20 million, so, yeah, not great. There’s still a lawsuit ongoing against the project, but given that vertical construction of the stadium structure is set to start next month, it’s going to take a ruling really soon to keep taxpayers from being on the hook for the full cost, whether that’s $135 million or wherever the bouncing price tag eventually lands.