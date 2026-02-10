Pritzker’s office met with Bears, Goodell to talk stadium spending, everybody speculate wildly!

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continues to drop hints about possible state involvement in funding a new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights, and the assembled media continues to Kremlinologize about it:

The Chicago Tribune, citing “sources familiar with the discussions between the Bears and state of Illinois officials,” reported that both sides have been meeting regularly since early December and discussing both state infrastructure funding and approval of local property tax cuts for a Bears project, as well as possible guarantees by the team to make games more affordable.

Pritzker spoke twice with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last month, though the governor’s office declined to comment on what was discussed.

At an event to announce Illinois’ launch of STAR bonds — state bonds repaid by siphoning off future sales tax revenue from a development district, most recently seen funding $2.775 billion toward a Kansas City Chiefs stadium project — Pritzker noted that while STAR bonds can’t currently be used for sports venues, the legislature could always change that: “We’re not specifically looking at it that way — perhaps the Bears are.”

stadium project — Pritzker noted that while STAR bonds can’t currently be used for sports venues, the legislature could always change that: “We’re not specifically looking at it that way — perhaps the Bears are.” At the same event, Pritzker said of the STAR bonds, “We’re not going to do anything that’s bad for the taxpayers here. I mean, I am not… we’re not throwing money at building a stadium. For anybody.” He then added on the potential of the Bears moving to Indiana, “I’m always concerned about making sure that we’re attracting businesses or keeping businesses in the state of Illinois”; asked if he would consider offering enticements for, say, the St. Louis Cardinals to move to Illinois, Pritzker replied, “I am trying to attract businesses, yeah. You said ‘any world?’ Yeah, like every world in which we are trying to attract businesses—and that includes teams—but businesses to the state of Illinois.” (Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III, asked for comment on this, said his team remains focused on renovating its current stadium and “Illinois is not on our radar,” though you have to imagine putting Illinois on Missouri’s radar when it comes time to ask for renovation money is very much on DeWitt’s radar.)

to move to Illinois, Pritzker replied, “I am trying to attract businesses, yeah. You said ‘any world?’ Yeah, like every world in which we are trying to attract businesses—and that includes teams—but businesses to the state of Illinois.” (Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III, asked for comment on this, said his team remains focused on renovating its current stadium and “Illinois is not on our radar,” though you have to imagine putting Illinois on Missouri’s radar when it comes time to ask for renovation money is very much on DeWitt’s radar.) “People familiar with the discussions” tell CBS News that “representatives from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, at least two Illinois state lawmakers, village leaders, and the Bears have met multiple times a week since December to discuss legislation to help the Bears with their proposed stadium in Arlington Heights” and they’re getting close to an agreement. Pritzker confirmed that there’s “progress that’s been made,” including on infrastructure spending “and other things that are sort of available to any business that is growing or building something new in the state of Illinois that’s putting people to work.”

New highway ramps and moving a commuter rail station aren’t typically things available to any business, so we’ll have to wait and see if Pritzker is talking about a smaller state infrastructure spend than the Bears owners’ $855 million ask, or if he’s trying to have his “not throwing taxpayer money at a stadium” and eat it too. All the good tea never gets spilled, this world needs some better people familiar with discussions, stat.