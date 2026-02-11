Oregon bill offers Blazers owner all income taxes from in and around arena in exchange for not threatening to move yet

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the middle of being sold to Carolina Hurricanes owner/subprime auto loan baron/“glass chewer” Tom Dundon, and apparently the threat of the team’s expiring lease in 2030 and Dundon’s reputation for playing hardball has Oregon elected officials moving toward spending a ton of money on upgrading Portland’s arena to avoid the team from moving to (Oregonian staffers throw darts at giant wall map of the U.S.) Nashville or Kansas City. What would Oregon taxpayers give up, and what would they get in return? As usual, it’s complicated:

That’s significant chunk of change for an arena that Portland taxpayers already helped then-Blazers owner Paul Allen build in 1995 and then took off the hands of Allen’s heirs in 2024, saving them about $1.2 million a year in property taxes. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is on board, though, calling the arena subsidy “an opportunity for the city and the state and the county to put their best foot forward and say, ‘Look, we want to be a partner with the new owner to keep the team'” and meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver last month to argue for the deal. Then there’s Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who took in a Blazers game on Saturday and wandered the arena telling anyone who would listen that he wants to “help anybody who wants to keep us in town” and calling the privately owned NBA team valued at $4.25 billion “infrastructure” and “a huge economic development opportunity” and “a big economic force in the state” when he wasn’t too busy exchanging hugs with former Blazers player Buck Williams.

The biggest stumbling block right now appears to be Multnomah County, where county leaders have expressed a desire to use their $40 million business-tax check from the Blazers sale to spend on actual resident services, or at the very least to backfill the car rental tax money the county would be giving up. That’s relatively small potatoes, though — the biggest piece, the $360 million in income tax money, is expected to be voted on by the Oregon legislature by the time it wraps up its session on March 8.

That leaves less than four weeks for public discussion, which would be plenty of time to go over the dubious theory that businesses should keep the income taxes paid by their employees because if they skipped town all that tax money would go away, which 1) it almost certainly wouldn’t and 2) pretty much defeats the whole economic purpose of luring and retaining businesses regardless. Tune in Monday at 8 am PT to watch the state senate rules committee discuss the income tax diversion bill, sorry, looks like no public testimony at this one as it’s a committee “work session,” but surely there’ll be time for the public to be heard, at least minutes before the legislature takes its ultimate vote.