Oregon bill offers Blazers owner all income taxes from in and around arena in exchange for not threatening to move yet

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the middle of being sold to Carolina Hurricanes owner/subprime auto loan baron/“glass chewer” Tom Dundon, and apparently the threat of the team’s expiring lease in 2030 and Dundon’s reputation for playing hardball has Oregon elected officials moving toward spending a ton of money on upgrading Portland’s arena to avoid the team from moving to (Oregonian staffers throw darts at giant wall map of the U.S.) Nashville or Kansas City. What would Oregon taxpayers give up, and what would they get in return? As usual, it’s complicated:
- According to a bill introduced on Monday by state Senate President Rob Wagner, the state would take all income taxes collected in and around the Blazers arena for the next 30 years and make them available for Dundon to use on arena upgrades. That would include not just taxes on Blazers players and staff, as team execs were previously reported to be seeking, but income taxes paid by any entertainers who perform at the arena, and even by the construction workers performing the upgrades.
- This income tax money would be used to pay off $360 million in state bonds, as part of an overall $600 million public funding package. The rest would come via $75 million from a city climate fund meant to be used on projects that reduce carbon emissions and help residents at risk of climate change impact, $75 million from county car rental taxes, and $50 million from city business taxes and $40 million from county business taxes on the sale of the team to Dundon. All of these look to be present value, meaning the nominal amount of taxes redirected over time would be considerably more, if you prefer to count that way (I do not); the bill itself helpfully informs us that it “may have fiscal impact, but no statement yet issued” and “may have revenue impact, but no statement yet issued.”
- In exchange, Dundon would agree to keep the Blazers in town for “a specified term” of time, which isn’t vague at all. If the Blazers’ eventual lease extension ends up concluding anytime before 2044, it could break the Charlotte Panthers record for the most expensive per-year lease extension in sports history.
That’s significant chunk of change for an arena that Portland taxpayers already helped then-Blazers owner Paul Allen build in 1995 and then took off the hands of Allen’s heirs in 2024, saving them about $1.2 million a year in property taxes. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is on board, though, calling the arena subsidy “an opportunity for the city and the state and the county to put their best foot forward and say, ‘Look, we want to be a partner with the new owner to keep the team'” and meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver last month to argue for the deal. Then there’s Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who took in a Blazers game on Saturday and wandered the arena telling anyone who would listen that he wants to “help anybody who wants to keep us in town” and calling the privately owned NBA team valued at $4.25 billion “infrastructure” and “a huge economic development opportunity” and “a big economic force in the state” when he wasn’t too busy exchanging hugs with former Blazers player Buck Williams.
The biggest stumbling block right now appears to be Multnomah County, where county leaders have expressed a desire to use their $40 million business-tax check from the Blazers sale to spend on actual resident services, or at the very least to backfill the car rental tax money the county would be giving up. That’s relatively small potatoes, though — the biggest piece, the $360 million in income tax money, is expected to be voted on by the Oregon legislature by the time it wraps up its session on March 8.
That leaves less than four weeks for public discussion, which would be plenty of time to go over the dubious theory that businesses should keep the income taxes paid by their employees because if they skipped town all that tax money would go away, which 1) it almost certainly wouldn’t and 2) pretty much defeats the whole economic purpose of luring and retaining businesses regardless. Tune in Monday at 8 am PT to watch the state senate rules committee discuss the income tax diversion bill, sorry, looks like no public testimony at this one as it’s a committee “work session,” but surely there’ll be time for the public to be heard, at least minutes before the legislature takes its ultimate vote.
For outsiders: the State of Oregon, Multnomah County, and the City of Portland are all facing super severe budget crises. At the same time, very few political leaders at all levels want to be responsible for losing the Trail Blazers. We can, therefore, fully expect a barrage of dubious economic claims from elected officials of all stripes. Wheeeeeeeee!
So the Trail Blazers are threatening to move to Kansas City and the Royals are threatening to move somewhere, could be Portland. So could Portland and Kansas City agree to not poach each other’s teams and thereby take two cities off the move threat map?