Indiana offers multiple piles of tax money for Bears stadium in Hammond, total price tag TBD

The Indiana state house ways and means committee approved a bill for a Chicago Bears stadium this morning after what was surely minutes of discussion, and while it still needs approval from the full house — and the latest changes from the full senate — it reportedly now has somewhat more detail than the “form a sports authority and figure it out later” bill previously passed by the senate:
- The site of a new stadium would be in Hammond, not Gary or Portage. Sorry, guy who thought he could build an entire $5 billion stadium with “non-football revenue”!
- According to NWI.com, “Senate Bill 27 also now details on how a Hammond stadium would be financed, including tax revenues from a special stadium district in Hammond, a 12% ticket tax on all stadium events, potential countywide 1% food and beverage taxes in Lake and Porter counties, doubling Lake County’s innkeeper’s tax, and a variety of other funding mechanisms.” That’s different from the SB27 approved by the senate last month, which only said that a sports authority could use “proceeds of local excise taxes” and “applicable proceeds of food and beverage tax and innkeepers tax.”
- There’s no total price tag provided for all those taxes, though Indiana speaker of the house Todd Huston reportedly says it would be “similar to Lucas Oil Stadium,” which received $620 million in public money toward its $720 million construction cost.
Bears management has responded with a statement that this represents “the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date” and they “look forward to continuing to build our working relationship” with Indiana. We’ll see if that’s enough of a commitment for house members approve the bill at a final vote a week from tomorrow, as they’ve previously demanded “sign off” from the Bears before okaying the money, so as not to be used as mere leverage against Illinois.
As all the articles say, this is a developing story, so I’ll be updating later today if anything else happens, including over at the Illinois legislature where a hearing is being held today on allowing property tax breaks for a potential Bears stadium in Arlington Heights. Much still to be determined, but if Bears CEO Kevin Warren wants at least the appearance of a bidding war, he seems to have got one.
UPDATE 10:50 am ET: The Illinois committee hearing scheduled for this morning was canceled before the Indiana house committee even met (thanks, commenter Sam Smith!), so one half of the erstwhile bidding war will have to wait a bit, at least.
UPDATE 2:20 pm ET: A Bears spokesperson has released a statement: “Hammond is the site we are focused on. Work to be done.” That is somewhat short of a commitment, but maybe it’ll be enough for Indiana legislators to start making out a wedding registry.
UPDATE 6:02 pm ET: “Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said the state’s proposed package involves about $1 billion in public funding” — nope, no source on that or methodology about what that includes, the Indiana Capital Chronicle didn’t even have time to put a period at the end of the sentence, this is that fast-breaking a story!
17 comments on “Indiana offers multiple piles of tax money for Bears stadium in Hammond, total price tag TBD”
Illinois canceled all hearings related to the Bears stadium.
https://x.com/BenSzalinski/status/2024497058225234166?s=20
I’d be happier if they had cancelled all present and future discussions about a Bears stadium, but I’ll take this as a start.
I’m a Bears fan who lives in central Illinois 110 miles south of Chicago. Illinois is so broke financially. Take the billion plus the Bears wanted and spend it on schools, roads, attracting jobs, etc. the Bears just announced ANOTHER increase in ticket prices which you knew was coming after a good season. I can’t afford to go to a game. So, if Indiana is dumb enough to saddle the people with that bill, enjoy! Go play in HELL Illinois has bigger issues to worry about rather than the Bears.
It’s not like Indiana ever cares about schools, roads, or attracting jobs anyway. We are that dumb a state.
Ironically, Hammond, Indiana used to have an NFL team which played its games in Chicago.
Circle of life. Or snake eating it’s own tail. Take your pick.
Bring back the Pros!
That’s coincidence or coincidence with a twist, but it surely is not irony.
How many taxed hotel rooms does it take to build an NFL stadium? Because I don’t think Lake County has enough of them.
The brilliance of this for Illinois is that most people traveling to the game will still stay in Chicago.
They will fly in and out of Chicago too- bonus!
So, they are going to increase taxes on hotels/motels and dining establishments until they all go out of business AND impose a 12% ticket tax on events in the stadium?
I mean the first one the Bears will be fine with, but the second? Gonna need an exemption there….
It seems to me a 12% ticket tax on a stadium like this is going to struggle to raise more than maybe $10-12m from football tickets. And maybe significantly less than that.
How many other events will there be (that attract ticket buying spectators)?
A monster truck show or two. An annual wrestling event. Maybe a College football game/minor bowl game.
Oh! Wait! An expansion UFL team…. now yer talkin’….
$40-50m a year in (probably business destroying in many cases) extra taxes won’t pay for a $1bn stadium development, let alone a $5bn one.
For many of those non-football events they hope to attract they’ll be bidding against Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. So not really bringing in new revenue to the state.
And most of the jobs they’re bringing in are event based jobs that don’t pay that great.
How do I know? I work as event staff at some Lucas Oil Stadium events sometimes. Having events in Chicagoland is going to cannibalize the state as two domed venues will have to fight for interests and the bigger events will want to be closer to Chicago even if there’s zero good hotels within a half hour drive. Most concerts skip Indianapolis anyway and the Big Ten Championship game will want to alternate between Hammond and Indianapolis if possible.
Soldier Field isn’t just going to disappear if the Bears have a stadium in Hammond. Unless something really needs a dome, they’ll just go to Soldier Field. There’s nothing wrong with it.
By the time the stadium is built, Bears tickets will be about $200 per game. So that’s about $1.7 million per game, so $17 million in the first year. Then add in luxury boxes on top of that.
Then add to that, NFL player payrolls are about $300 million and rising by 10% a year. So let’s say between the players, coaches, and front office, they are at $400 million by the time they make the move, so at Indiana’s income tax rate, that’s another $12 millionish.
So those 2 alone, you’re talking almost $30 million in the first year. Increasing by 10% per year. Depending on the rate you use, the present values of those two streams range from $2-2.7 billion.
Now, what I find interesting is that the ask from Illinois is like $850 million for infrastructure, while the Bears pay for the stadium and surrounding development, and it seems like Indiana is offering to pay a whole lot more.
1. I doubt the average ticket price will be $200. Certainly many tickets will be above that, but there will also be thousands that are well below that. I used $125 as an avg.
2. Where have they stated that ‘all income taxes related to/generate by the team” will be diverted to the stadium?
If they have said that, I haven’t seen it.
3. As I believe we have discussed before, you are assuming that all income earned as part of the team payroll will be taxable (and state taxable at that). Most professional athletes employ tax advisors and accountants to help them shelter a significant portion of their income. The same will be true for executives.
The likelihood that players and execs will ‘voluntarily’ eschew tax shelters so they can pay their full share might seem hopeful. They will not do that. So let’s say they shelter, on average, half their income from state taxes. That pushes the number up to $20m annually… and means that all the other things that resident’s taxes are used to pay have to be paid for by something other than the hundred + team employees taxes because their payments are going to the stadium/district. Income taxes are not profit.
Add in maybe another $20-30 from all other sources (as i did) and we still aren’t close to making payments on a multi-billion dollar stadium ($50m would cover interest/construction mortgage on maybe $750m, depending on how favourable the interest rate is).
Indiana is free to ‘lose’ money on the Bears if they wish. But they should not be trying to promote this as any kind of ‘win’ for taxpayers.
A 10% annual growth rate in ticket prices would be a LOT. An even then, $30m a year increasing by 10% a year comes to $1.5b-$1.8b in present value (5-6% discount rate), not $2B-$2.7B.
Also, not all of the player payroll is new money — some share of it comes from spending by Indiana residents, so you need to discount that.