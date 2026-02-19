Indiana offers multiple piles of tax money for Bears stadium in Hammond, total price tag TBD

The Indiana state house ways and means committee approved a bill for a Chicago Bears stadium this morning after what was surely minutes of discussion, and while it still needs approval from the full house — and the latest changes from the full senate — it reportedly now has somewhat more detail than the “form a sports authority and figure it out later” bill previously passed by the senate:

The site of a new stadium would be in Hammond, not Gary or Portage. Sorry, guy who thought he could build an entire $5 billion stadium with “non-football revenue”!

According to NWI.com, “Senate Bill 27 also now details on how a Hammond stadium would be financed, including tax revenues from a special stadium district in Hammond, a 12% ticket tax on all stadium events, potential countywide 1% food and beverage taxes in Lake and Porter counties, doubling Lake County’s innkeeper’s tax, and a variety of other funding mechanisms.” That’s different from the SB27 approved by the senate last month, which only said that a sports authority could use “proceeds of local excise taxes” and “applicable proceeds of food and beverage tax and innkeepers tax.”

There’s no total price tag provided for all those taxes, though Indiana speaker of the house Todd Huston reportedly says it would be “similar to Lucas Oil Stadium,” which received $620 million in public money toward its $720 million construction cost.

Bears management has responded with a statement that this represents “the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date” and they “look forward to continuing to build our working relationship” with Indiana. We’ll see if that’s enough of a commitment for house members approve the bill at a final vote a week from tomorrow, as they’ve previously demanded “sign off” from the Bears before okaying the money, so as not to be used as mere leverage against Illinois.

As all the articles say, this is a developing story, so I’ll be updating later today if anything else happens, including over at the Illinois legislature where a hearing is being held today on allowing property tax breaks for a potential Bears stadium in Arlington Heights. Much still to be determined, but if Bears CEO Kevin Warren wants at least the appearance of a bidding war, he seems to have got one.

UPDATE 10:50 am ET: The Illinois committee hearing scheduled for this morning was canceled before the Indiana house committee even met (thanks, commenter Sam Smith!), so one half of the erstwhile bidding war will have to wait a bit, at least.

UPDATE 2:20 pm ET: A Bears spokesperson has released a statement: “Hammond is the site we are focused on. Work to be done.” That is somewhat short of a commitment, but maybe it’ll be enough for Indiana legislators to start making out a wedding registry.

UPDATE 6:02 pm ET: “Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said the state’s proposed package involves about $1 billion in public funding” — nope, no source on that or methodology about what that includes, the Indiana Capital Chronicle didn’t even have time to put a period at the end of the sentence, this is that fast-breaking a story!