A’s spending on $2B Vegas stadium passes $300m mark, is Fisher’s folly really happening?

Athletics owner John Fisher says he has now spent $300 million on a new Las Vegas stadium, and construction on the upper deck is set to begin soon on the $2 billion project. Next up, he can tap both a $300 million private construction loan from Goldman Sachs and $380 million in public bonds, which will get him to around $1 billion, with about another billion to go.
Is this a sign that Fisher is prepared to spend whatever it takes of his own family fortune — probably around $3 billion, mostly in Gap stock, I tried to find an updated figure but couldn’t get past this awesome AI-generated article that describes him as “one of the prominent figures behind the San Francisco Giants” — to get a stadium built in Vegas? Or that he’s still hoping to build enough momentum to lure in new investors — so far he’s pre-sold concessions rights and a minority share of the team to Aramark for $175 million and reportedly has another $70 million coming from a Korean investment fund, plus there’s whatever he can scrape together from “limited” seat license fees — in hopes of not having to raid his family’s savings?
Either remains possible, and either would betray a certain stupidity on Fisher’s part. There’s almost no way the A’s owner can hope to earn back $1.6 billion in personal outlay (more like $1.4 billion after additional tax breaks, but still) just from the proceeds of running an MLB team in the league’s smallest market; it’s possible he’s hoping the Vegas move will increase the value of the team, but even if you start with the team’s pre-move estimated value of $1.2 billion, the A’s would have to become worth as much as the Los Angeles Angels for Fisher just to break even, and that ain’t happening. On the other hand, if he’s hoping to fob the cost off on investors, that would come at the expense of diluting his share of the team and dedicating future stadium revenue streams to repay his new partners, which again will almost certainly leave Fisher in the red.
That said, it’s a billionaire’s prerogative to spend their money on really stupid shit, so just because it’s a dumb idea doesn’t mean Fisher isn’t prepared to do it. It’s unlikely his fellow MLB owners are going to step in — they just voted Fisher onto their executive committee, so they’re not preparing to push him out — and if his family members are planning to pull the plug once his spending hits a certain point, they’ve been really good at remaining mum. While I have zero inside information, at this point I’m tentatively ready to shift my bet from “John Fisher will never move the A’s to Las Vegas” to “John Fisher will eventually move the A’s the Las Vegas and it’ll be a beautiful train wreck,” though I’d still prefer if you gave me favorable odds.
11 comments on “A’s spending on $2B Vegas stadium passes $300m mark, is Fisher’s folly really happening?”
Is John Fisher the Max Bialystock of MLB owners?
When the inevitable cost overruns start to hit, who pays? Do they slash the amenities?
Bring your own beer cup to the game?
He should have moved the team to Portland, Or. They’re craving baseball there and they have the land & money. My Mariners needs an I-5 rivalry!
Vegas (please change the name from A’s) will probably having people sitting in the stadium with free tickets from the hotels on the strip.
Been a lot written about Fisher having “spent” $300m and committed $1bn to project spending already.
Frankly, looking at the construction cam footage I don’t see $300m worth of work already done. That said, it is certainly possible he’s counting what is already ‘committed’ as part of the $300m… which would mean he has spent around $100m so far and is committed to reaching the trigger point for the $680m in other people’s money.
That part I can certainly believe. There is no downside to passing that spending level – particularly if he has already spent the $175m from Aramark and the money coming from the KIF as part of “his” $300m.
Vis the PSLs… could he sell 6-8,000 at an avg of $10k each? My bet would be no, but it is possible he could raise another $50m or so from PSLs I would think. Not sure who would be buying them, but it only takes a couple of thousand really rich people who want special seats to get to $50m.
So what happens after he spends his (somewhere between $100m and) $300m and the $680m in taxpayer money?
Playing devil’s advocate, let’s say he just stops once he has spent the money… so no roof, no AC, no armadillo on the skyline.
Certainly he would be in violation of his agreements with all the regulatory agencies/municipal and state govts and MLB.
But does anyone think they will refuse to accept a late design change on a new stadium in Vegas?
Would MLB force him to stay in Sacramento? Don’t think so. In fact, he could offer that as an option when notifying MLB that the stadium is already “finished”… knowing they will not take him up on it.
Would the city/county attempt to padlock the facility until it is ‘finished’ (knowing it is as finished as it is going to get)? Doubtful. Is having no activity and no tax revenue from the partially finished stadium somehow better than receiving “less” than expected?
How would not fully completing the stadium be any different than never completing the surrounding ‘public benefit’ development in any other sports facility funding scam?
I’m not saying this is what he will do… but if he did, I doubt any of the involved/interested parties would do anything other than hold their noses and agree. Some might sue. But to what end?
If this all ends with Clark County parking a tractor on home plate, it will have been worth all of the pain and suffering thus far.
Hopefully the tractor will have a cab and air conditioning.
The number of stalled Vegas projects this century are numerous. The fountainbleu sat partially completed for nearly 15 years.
Fisher is using up whatever money the GLPI and Ballys have committed plus some of his own cash in hopes of luring a big ole dummy who wants in on the action to help him complete it. The financing is not in place because they haven’t found that sucker yet. Unlike the large scale casino projects that just sat empty- Fisher has 2 entities that could bail him out, MLB and/or the state of Nevada.
Maybe in next years legislative session he gets a new deal for the stadium- maybe it’s not even more cash but these tax credits that Fisher can then use to sweeten the deal for a potential buyer. You know who pays a lot of taxes in the state of Nevada- gaming companies- is it ridiculous to think that Fisher takes his current tax credits plus another $200 million he forces through the legislature to sweeten the pot for a company like MGM or Caesers to buy a hefty share of the team?
I would think they’d be too smart for that, but maybe the numbers make sense?
Millions from one investor, millions from another. Sounds like the start of a Ponzi scheme. How do I get in on the ground floor and who will lend me the money?
The Aramark money isn’t Ponzi-ish — they’re getting concessions rights plus an equity stake in the team. So it’s mostly just pre-paying for a contract that Fisher would otherwise get to pocket the money from.
As for the Korean investors, it’s $70m for 2-3% of the team, which values the whole franchise at $2.3B to $3.5B, which sounds like an awful investment, but it’s their money. We don’t have all that much on the details of the deal, but if they’re getting some kind of ad boards or naming rights or something in addition, then it might again just be pre-paying on something the A’s could normally sell and keep the revenue from.
Basically, Fisher can either invest a ton of his family money and hope he’ll turn a profit, or he can sell off future revenue streams now and hope he’ll turn a profit down the road without them. Neither seems like a great bet, but again, nobody said you have to be smart to inherit a pile of money
They must think Vegas tourism will come back from the dead, and they can sell the tickets at tourist markup prices.