Blazers owner-to-be lands first $365m of arena renovation tax money, still hasn’t agreed on lease

The Oregon state house voted 43-13 late Friday to approve $365 million in state income tax funds toward a renovation of the Portland Trail Blazers‘ arena, a project that will ultimately cost $600 million, 100% of that coming from public coffers. And it did so before a lease extension with presumptive incoming team owner Tom Dundon, something that prompted The Oregonian to lead off its coverage like so:

While some legislators argued that it was unwise to volunteer Moda Center funding without first negotiating a lease, the Oregon House overwhelmingly passed a bill that clears the way for the state to pay for nearly two-thirds of the renovations that lawmakers hope will keep the Trail Blazers in Portland for at least two more decades.

Because The Oregonian is, by all evidence, a pretty bad newspaper, it then smash cuts to House Majority Leader Ben Bowman asserting that “the Blazers are proof that something can be emotionally meaningful and economically strategic at the same time.” (Say it with me now: “[citation needed]!”) But it did at least highlight the biggest problem with starting the ball rolling on a possible $600 million taxpayer subsidy for a man who made his billions in subprime lending before starting to buy up sports teams (and Major League Pickleball for some reason): Is “hoping” the Blazers will stay in Portland for two more decades enough of a return on that public spending?

This isn’t even a question of whether Dundon will spurn the Oregon taxpayer cash and refuse to sign a lease extension. Rather, as we’ve seen time and again, what a city actually gets out of a lease commitment depends very much on the details, as one cleverly worded state-of-the-art clause, say, can lead to either the team breaking its lease and skipping town or using the threat of that as leverage to gain even more taxpayer cash. The only way that $600 million in taxpayer money is useful, in other words, is as a carrot to extract good lease terms; if Oregon gives the milk away for free, Dundon has no reason to lease the cow, or something like that, it’s a pretty terrible proverb that doesn’t even make much sense where it originated in East Africa.

Still to be decided: another $235 million in redirected county car rental taxes and foregone city and county business taxes on the team’s sale to Dundon. It’s always possible that Portland and Multnomah County could hold out on those in order to try to bring Dundon to the lease negotiating table, but that’s an even smaller cow, more like a calf — you know what, I give up, abandon metaphor. The state of Oregon just promised a big bag of cash to a billionaire who’s buying the local NBA team in exchange for nothing, that’s the only thing you need to know here.