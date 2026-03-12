Kansas bill would cap off $4.1B in stadium subsidies by letting Chiefs vote to approve own lease

Sure, the state of Kansas already passed a bill to provide Kansas City Chiefs owner with $2.775 billion in state-backed STAR bonds and another $1.3 billion and change in additional tax money, and the city of Olathe and Wyandotte County voted to chip in their own tax revenues toward paying off that debt. But the state hasn’t actually created a sports authority yet to own the stadium so that the Chiefs can get out of paying property tax! (Yes, the linked Beacon News article says “income tax.” Why does it say that? Do I look like the king of the Beacon News here? Go do your own research!)

Where was I? Oh, right, new bill to create a sports authority. That’s straightforward enough, shouldn’t be any new wrinkles that—

The proposal appoints nine voting members, plus the mayors of Olathe and Kansas City, Kansas, in a non-voting capacity.

Non-voting capacity? That’s not great. Maybe the sponsor of the bill could be talked into—

State Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, is sponsoring the bill. He seemed open to giving KCK voting authority — on a condition. He would like KCK to change a law it passed last month so that Kansas can collect increased sales tax dollars from more of Wyandotte County to pay off the stadium, instead of from a district around the stadium. “The resolution in Kansas City probably needs to change because when they passed it, they limited [the state’s] district to the little teeny area that they drew for themselves,” Tarwater said.

Huh? No, that’s not what happened. Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County of which it is a part, only voted to limit its local sales tax district to the area just around the stadium. Kansas can still siphon off state sales taxes from 293 square miles of land, including all of Wyandotte, as originally planned. If Tarwater wants to hold KCK’s seat on the sports authority hostage in order to get more local tax money kicked into the stadium pot, that’s his right as an exortionist office holder, but at least try to get the details right, this isn’t the Beacon News here.

And anyway, how important is a sports authority seat, really? Even if KCK doesn’t get a spot at the table, the other members will surely have state residents’ best interests at—

The authority board includes “a representative of the professional sports team” using the facility as a voting member. This means the Chiefs would have a vote on such things as negotiating its lease, financing, and operations. Having the team oversee itself is a crazy conflict of interest and uncommon in other similar authorities if not absolutely unique, for obvious reasons.

The bill, according to the analysis by the Show Me Institute — which is based across the border in Missouri, so feel free to blame sour grapes if you like — also exempts the stadium project from oversight and competitive bidding rules, amid other sweetheart provisions. Kansas state senator Mike Thompson warns that this will set up “an unaccountable ‘Shadow Government,'” but you know, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. What other alternative is there, getting enough votes together to defeat the bill? HAHAHAHAHAHA BWA HA HA HA. HA. Ha.