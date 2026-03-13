Friday roundup: Blazers threatened councilmembers’ careers if they didn’t subsidize arena, Rays stadium tax vote planned for April 1

access_time personNeil deMause

Would love to have a witty introduction for you here, but it’s late enough already and this week’s bullet points are far too juicy to wait any longer!

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One comment on “Friday roundup: Blazers threatened councilmembers’ careers if they didn’t subsidize arena, Rays stadium tax vote planned for April 1

  1. Folding Schmolding.
    Full steam ahead on the USL front. Hey, if MLS can find suckers, why can’t they?

    vis the extortion play by the prospective-maybe-but-not-yet owner of the Trailblazers (or his designates), is it really extortion?

    I mean, that is certainly the goal… but is it REALLY extortion?

    Normally you have to extort someone by threatening to take away/withhold/fail to provide something they actually need.

    Like air. Or water. Or heat in the winter/air conditioning in the summer.

    Or maybe you just refuse to let them out of the basement cell you’ve locked them in.

    Does threatening their major league sports team really qualify? I mean, it’s pretty much the definition of a want and not a need. We could all live just fine without any professional sports (and we all once did!).

    I’m not arguing that it is an attempt at extortion, nor that it is likely to be successful even if that effort is very weak (or even flimsy to the point of being non existent).

    But is it extortion?

    Putting a gun to my head and demanding $500 or you’ll pull the trigger might work.
    Demanding $500 or you’ll never let me watch reruns of Green Acres… not so much.

    I’d put pro sports much closer to the Green Acres threat than anything else.

    Reply

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