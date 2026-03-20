Friday roundup: Pittsburgh cancels in-person school while hosting NFL Draft, this is just a thing that happens now?

access_time personNeil deMause

It’s been quite a week: In case you missed it, I spent much of it keeping up with the comment storm after this Q&A about a paper on housing policy published on Monday. (Turns out people have very many feels about housing policy.) Add in a busy week of stadium news, and I should probably take the day off from typing to avoid a repetitive stress injury — but not before taking a run through the week’s additional stadium and arena news, that’s more important than my wrist tendons.

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4 comments on “Friday roundup: Pittsburgh cancels in-person school while hosting NFL Draft, this is just a thing that happens now?

  1. That Bears proposal seems fanciful. The reason Soldier Field is so small is because they were constrained to fit it within the existing stadium site. If they could have had more seats, they would have. The new Soldier Field has 4,000 fewer seats than the old one. And I’m not sure the city even wants an entertainment district in Grant Park, next to the museum campus.

    Reply

    1. I am waiting for a floating Soldier field idea to gain traction. I mean on the lake, not floating over Lakeshore Dr.

      I mean winter schminter, yeah?

      Reply

    2. The “entertainment district” strikes me as similar to the “One Central” development that resurfaced last week. I wonder if the Soldier Field proposal is related?

      https://www.chicagobusiness.com/politics-policy/ccb-one-central-bob-dunn-bears-20260309/

      Reply

  2. Um.

    If the alleged leader of one of the host nations for this summer’s world cup cannot guarantee the safety of a participating nation, s/he is effectively admitting they cannot guarantee the safety of ANY participating nation.

    You would think FIFA would feel the need to take action on this – much as they did in 1986 when the existing host (more or less) admitted it could not guarantee the safety of WC participants for the scheduled tournament in Colombia.

    Maybe they are planning on awarding a “Lifetime” peace prize in 2026?? Would that do it?

    Reply

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