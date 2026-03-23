Pelicans owner demands state arena subsidies so wealthy fans can have crushed velour seating

It’s been a few years since New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson last talked about getting upgrades to the team’s arena, in part because she fell behind on making payments to the state on Superdome renovations for the Saints, which she also owns. The arena renovations are back on again now, and they include adding more seats, more VIP clubs, and refurbished luxury suites with “high-end furnishings like island bars, crushed velour furniture, brass light fixtures and wood floors” — all the better to distract you from the fact that you just paid premium prices to watch the Pelicans.

How much would all this cost? The New Orleans Times-Picayune, which got ahold of the team’s plans via a public records request, notes:

Cost estimates were not included in the report. The state and Pelicans are expected to pay for the project through a public-private partnership similar to the one used to fund the recent $560 million renovation of the Superdome.

The New Orleans arena, for those keeping score at home, turns 27 this year, and just got a state-funded $54 million renovation in 2014. It’s sadly lacking in crushed velour, however, as well as having too many upper-deck seats and not enough lower-deck seats, which the Times-Picayune informs us are “a prime revenue source for the Pelicans.” If the goal here is to have the state of Louisiana spend a pile of money so that the team can increase its profits, might it be simpler and cheaper to skip the whole renovation business and just have the state pay Benson directly? It is a local tradition , after all.