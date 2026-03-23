Illinois house postpones discussion of Bears “megaprojects” bill for one week

An Illinois state legislative subcommittee was set to move forward last Thursday with a “megaprojects” bill that would, among other things, allow the Chicago Bears to get as much as $2 billion in property tax breaks, and then … didn’t:

The Illinois House Tax Credit and Incentives Subcommittee opted not to resume discussion on a proposal to make designated “mega project properties” eligible for an assessment freeze — despite scheduling the proposal for review. Instead, the panel focused on evaluating Illinois’ tax revenue forecast separate from any stadium discussion.

There’s nothing stopping the legislature from taking up the megaprojects bill later — the legislative session runs through the end of May — and, in fact, it’s back on the subcommittee’s calendar for this week. But putting it on the calendar and then taking it off certainly seems like a sign of cool interest on behalf of state legislators. Or, who knows, maybe Bears execs themselves asked for it to be tabled, like last time! Or maybe bill proponents are busy trying to convince Chicago-area legislators that the state should approve subsidies to move the team out of Chicago? Or it could just be that the state’s budget outlook is so uncertain that elected officials need to focus on that. Anything is possible!

Anyway, this is almost certainly going to increase speculation that Bears owner George McCaskey will leap to grab Indiana’s up-to-$4-billion stadium subsidy offer, and yup, check that off today’s pundit bingo card. Not that it makes any sense: The Indiana offer doesn’t come with an expiration date, so if McCaskey really wants to see if he can get a better deal out of Illinois, he can wait till May; and if he really just prefers Indiana, he could accept it without waiting to see Illinois’ counteroffer. But the two-minute warning is part of the playbook, you can’t just start skipping it now, where would that leave you for fan service?