Rays execs tell public that $2.25B stadium subsidy won’t cost taxpayers anything, really

The Tampa Bay Rays have scheduled two more “community engagement sessions” on their new $2.3 billion Tampa stadium project plans, which are less public forums than places where Rays officials talk at residents and take questions. And what sorts of things are they saying?

“We took a no-harm approach to the work that we’re doing. No part of our financial proposal will take funding away from other priorities that the city and county have committed to,” [Rays CEO Ken] Babby said [during a recent community meeting at Hillsborough College]. “No part of our financial proposal will take money away from other sports teams in the community that desperately also have asked for resources around an opportunity.”

That is … innovative? Batshit crazy? Suggesting that a project can siphon off $1.15 billion in tax money while also taking up $250 million worth of state-owned land that currently hosts a community college campus that will need to be relocated, all while paying no property taxes over a 99-year lease (estimated loss to the public: $839 million), and that this won’t prevent the city or county from funding anything else they might like is a bold claim, and the sort of thing that might get pushback if you said it in an actual public hearing. Or maybe there was pushback, nobody seems to have reported what the questions were at this public session, so for all we know Babby was greeted with a surge of derisive laughter and WUSF just didn’t tell us.

The Tampa NPR station also had this to say about Babby’s presentation:

The Rays would build surrounding development, including hotels, offices, restaurants, residential and recreational areas, that would be “100 percent” privately financed, with tax dollars from the district used to eventually pay off the tab.

Roll that around in your brain for a second: A “100 percent” privately financed development project paid for with tax dollars. That only works if you consider any tax money paid by you or anyone connected with your project to be really your money, because they got it from us, you got it from them, you give it back to us, everybody’s even.

The whole point of public forums is for the public to be able to ask tough questions about a proposed project, and maybe even engage in a debate about its merits. But for these — at least as far as they’re making it into news reports — it seems like everyone is just assuming that Babby’s claims are factual, and you know what the great thinkers say about why you shouldn’t assume.

The next public sessions are tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Press Box, 222 S. Dale Mabry Highway, and next Wednesday On April 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson High School auditorium, 6311 S. Lois Ave. If any Field of Schemes readers can attend, please report back.