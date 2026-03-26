Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula, fresh off getting over a billion dollars in state and county money for a new stadium for his Bills NFL team, has already hired a lobbyist to seek public money for a $400 million renovation of the arena his hockey team plays in. And Pegula got some good omens today from the Buffalo News, which reported that all the foot traffic Sabres generate downtown is a huge boon to Buffalo, according to, oh come on, you knew it was coming:

“All this going on at the arena helps,” [Sabres head of business operations Pete] Guelli said. “The arena is the anchor for downtown, and the Sabres are the primary tenant, so those two properties have to operate at a high level and at some point, there needs to be a long-term solution.”

“Sabres exec says team deserves up to $400m in state cash because of ‘all this going on at the arena'” would have been a less sexy headline than “Downtown foot traffic from KeyBank Center a boon for Sabres in lease talks,” I guess? Google Analytics will tell me soon enough, but it does have the advantage of being true, if that still matters anymore.

Weirdly, Guelli actually makes a great case against the Sabres (and the Pegula-owned pro indoor lacrosse Bandits) being the key “anchor” to downtown, given that he notes the Buffalo arena went from hosting 140 events in 2024 to 178 in 2025, with close to 200 expected in 2026. The Sabres still only play the same 41 regular season home games a year (though a few more are added when they make the playoffs, which they should finally this year for the first time in human memory) and the Bandits nine, so the vast majority of events at the arena are taking place with or without the teams. The NHL Draft will be held there this year, and that wouldn’t happen without the Sabres, but also it’s not going to happen there more than once a decade or so regardless, so that’s small potatoes. Overall, the 30-year-old arena seems to be doing great, which undercuts the idea that it’s somehow decrepit and in desperate need of an overhaul.

There’s also the issue that most of these events draw mostly locals, so this is largely money that would be spent regardless, if not necessarily in downtown Buffalo, somewhere in Erie County or at least New York state. So at the very least it makes more sense for the city to put money into it than the state, which would only be moving spending around with no gain—

The county owns the arena building, while Buffalo owns the property it sits on. County officials would like to get out of the arena business and could do so during the new lease negotiations, which may bring the state increasingly into the fold.

Sigh. Gov. Kathy Hochul is a Buffalo native and has already shown herself to be inclined to shovel state money at Buffalo business interests — see the Bills, above. We’ll see if the state legislature feels the same way, if she even gives them a chance to discuss it this time.

None of which is to say that upgrading the arena is a bad idea, necessarily, or that its public owners — whichever level of government ends up getting stuck with the deed — shouldn’t be involved. If a renovation really would generate even more arena business, though, government should be able to negotiate a cut of that for taxpayers, whether it’s in terms of arena revenues or lease payments or what. The Sabres currently pay no rent or ticket taxes on the arena, or property taxes for that matter, so there’s lots of room for improvement in that regard. What say you on that, Mr. Sabres Head of Business Operations — whoops, he’s off already, guess we’ll have to wait and see if the Buffalo News asks him about it next time, LOL.